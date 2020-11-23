Gordon Ramsay admits he is mistaken for being a grandfather The celebrity chef is a proud father of five

Gordon Ramsay has revealed that he is sometimes mistaken for being son Oscar's grandfather! The 54-year-old chef welcomed little Oscar with wife Tana in April 2019. The couple also share Megan, 22, twins Jack and Holly, 20, and 19-year-old Matilda. In a new interview with Men's Health, he explained that their family dynamic can cause confusion.

"The worst thing is when I'm walking with Tana and Jack, and everyone is looking at Jack as if Oscar is his son," Gordon admitted. "[They say] 'You must be so proud to be a grandad…' [expletive] off, he's ours. If I get called 'grandad' one more time, I'm going to hit the roof."

Gordon's wife Tana recently opened up to HELLO! about lockdown life in the Ramsay family home, and being a mother of five. Asked about her youngest son, she shared: "Well, he definitely has a strong character, let's put it that way! He's hilarious. It's a blessing to us all.

"He's just figured out how he can play one off against the other and that's not just Gordon off against me – that's everyone. So if someone says 'no', he literally moves onto the next and tries to get his way with them."

Gordon and Tana share five children together

Tana continued: "Being an older parent and having done this before, you have a way of sitting back and relaxing more and laughing with them. The other thing for me is I had four of age four and under, so to have one is certainly easier."

Asked if the couple had plans to welcome a sixth child, she replied: "Do you know, the problem is that I so love babies but I think I'll still be saying that when I'm in my 70s!

Little Oscar is the youngest member of the family

"I don't think there's ever a time when I'll go, 'Oh my god never, ever, ever again but let's just say I count my blessings and think I'm incredibly lucky. I'm just enjoying every single moment of this one."

