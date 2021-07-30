Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar has changed so much – and fans can't cope Little Oscar reunited with his big sister Tilly

Tana Ramsay shared the most adorable video of her son Oscar, two, reuniting with his big sister Tilly on Thursday. Tilly, 19, has been in Australia filming Masterchef Down Under and was excited to finally return home, especially to see her little brother.

But Gordon Ramsay's mini-me son Oscar had changed so much in her absence – and he's found his voice!

Mother-of-five Tana captioned the sweet reunion video: "These two are very happy to be reunited x @tillyramsay @oscarjramsay".

The short clip sees Oscar sitting on Tilly's lap on a corner sofa, wearing the cutest seafood print T-shirt. Asked to say hi to his sister, the youngster grabs the phone and shouts: "Hi Tiggy".

Tilly also posted the same video on her Stories, sweetly saying: "Someone learnt to talk while I was away… His voice is honestly the best."

We couldn't get over his hair, which has grown so much and has changed colour from blonde to auburn.

Tilly and little Oscar have always had the sweetest sibling bond

Fans were loving the sweet sibling bond, taking to the comments to express their delight at the exchange. One said: "He has the best hair!!" while another commented: "Omg he's so freaking cute."

A third chimed in with: "He's so big now. What a cutie" and a fourth said: "I love how close all the kids are with one another!"

Tana previously chatted to HELLO! about her adorable son, revealing he was definitely the boss of the family.

Gordon and Tana are doting parents to their five children

She told us: "Well, he definitely has a strong character, let's put it that way! He's hilarious. It's a blessing to us all."

The star added: "He's just figured out how he can play one off against the other and that's not just Gordon off against me – that's everyone. So if someone says 'no', he literally moves onto the next and tries to get his way with them."

But despite Oscar's cheeky ways, Tana says she's learned how to take it in her stride.