Exclusive: Frankie Bridge praises supportive husband Wayne for helping her through depression battle

Ahead of the publication of her new book, Grow: Motherhood, Mental Health and Me, Frankie Bridge tells HELLO! in our exclusive interview and shoot how she hopes it will help mums with the doubts, insecurities, anxieties of parenting young children.

"Motherhood is sold to us as perfect, the best moment of your life, and that’s not always the case," says Frankie, 32.

MORE: Frankie Bridge reveals husband Wayne's wedding anniversary mishap

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Birdge explains why she'll never do I'm A Celeb

"I want to drop the shame and negativity of that and for women to feel they can open up and say, 'Actually, this isn't all it's cracked up to be.' And that doesn’t mean you don’t love your child."

RELATED: Frankie Bridge's kitchen transformation photos have fans asking questions

SEE: Inside Wayne and Frankie Bridge's jaw-dropping family home in Surrey

Frankie, who has two children Parker, seven, and Carter, six with husband Wayne Bridge, has been open about her own mental health struggles.

In this candid interview she tells HELLO! how the former England footballer supported her when she suffered from depression and anxiety in the early stages of their relationship in 2011.

Frankie Bridge spoke exclusively to HELLO!

"It was a lot for him to take on that early in our relationship, but he really made the effort to learn what was going on, stayed in touch with my doctors and tried to understand as best he could. I couldn't ask for more."

She also tells how her bandmates from The Saturdays have also been supportive. "The girls have always been so supportive of me, especially when I first decided to speak out about it publicly," she says of Rochelle Humes, Una Healy, Molly King and Vanessa White.

Frankie praised supportive husband Wayne Bridge

"We keep in touch regularly. It's been a bit harder to see them with our busy schedules and throughout the past year, but we have a Whatsapp group we chat on all the time and we're always supporting and love to hear about each other's new ventures and projects."

Grow: Motherhood, Mental Health & Me by Frankie Bridge is published by Brazen, £18.99, on 19 August. Visit octopusbooks.co.uk

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.