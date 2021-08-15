Kristen Bell is someone who's quite open about her family life and her marriage to fellow actor Dax Shepard, especially about the more quirky and hilarious moments.

However, when it comes to her daughters, Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six, she tends to be relatively private, a point she made with her latest post.

Kristen shared a picture on her Instagram from a pool party she hosted, and posed in a bikini with her entire family, including a shirtless Dax behind her and her kids in front of her.

What stuck out was that she'd hidden Lincoln and Delta's faces with an emoji, specifically that of the cool guy wearing sunglasses.

"Family day," she simply captioned the photograph, and shared more moments from their party on her Stories.

Kristen shared pictures from a family pool party

Fans filled the comments section with praise for the actress and her approach towards privacy. One fan wrote, "Love and appreciate [that] you keep your kids' faces blocked. They didn't ask for the fame."

Another agreed, writing, "I have so much respect for stars who consider the well being of their children and make it a point to respect their boundaries even when they can't express at such a small age."

Several others gushed over the photo as a whole, leaving comments like, "cutest family ever," and "family day goals," and also, "stop y'all are too cute!"

The emoji technique is one the parents frequently employ to keep their kids off the internet and maintain their sense of privacy.

The parents frequently obscure their kids' faces on their social media

Speaking to Romper about it, Kristen said, "My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye. I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken. I don’t know them yet. I don’t know if they will want that. So I really don’t have the right to choose for them.”

Kristen and Dax were even part of the group that helped spearhead the "No Kids Policy," which restricts the paparazzi's ability to photograph the children of celebrities, preferring to limit the appearance of her kids in the media to her own feed.

