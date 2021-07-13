Kristen Bell's rare photo of her children has to be seen to be believed She has two daughters with husband Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, are notoriously private when it comes to their daughters, so when the father-of-two chose to share a rare photo of them on Instagram, we knew it was going to be good.

Dax posted a head-turning snapshot to his Instagram stories featuring Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six. While their faces were covered with emojis, the picture was still epic.

In the photo, their oldest was sitting on a quad bike and towing her sister in a little trailer behind.

"My job is complete as a father," he wrote. "Mission accomplished."

The couple's fans were sure to love the image, which was certainly a surprise, as Dax usually keeps his social media child-free.

He does, however, occasionally embarrass his wife with his Instagram posts, especially when he shares photos of her doing naked yoga!

Dax posted the hilarious photo of his children's antics

Dax dared to upload the photo of the Frozen star pulling off an impressive pose but wearing just a pair of socks.

Fortunately, his caption was a gushing tribute to his better half as he wrote: "Mom'ing has changed since I was a kid...and I'm here for it. Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft.

"My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion. We are so grateful and so in love with you @kristenanniebell."

Kristen and Dax have spoken publicly about navigating marriage and admitted lockdown was a particularly challenging time for them - like it was for so many others too.

Kristen and Dax credit therapy for keeping their romance on the straight and narrow

"At the beginning of the pandemic, we were at each other's throats," Kristen admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And then all the doors locked in our house. Like, we had to stay inside. And we were like, 'Woof. We need to get a handle on the annoyances.'"

They have been open about how therapy has helped them through the highs and lows of their relationship and Kristen added: "The reality is, if you're living with one human being — I don't care if it's your partner, or your husband, or your wife, whoever it is, your roommate — you need to brush up on your toolbox. Because you will find that person annoying. Relationships take work."

