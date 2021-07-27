Kristen Bell sparks concern for her health during family road trip The Frozen star shared a worrying photo on Instagram

Kristen Bell sparked concern among her fans after she shared a worrying photo from a recent trip on Instagram.

The Frozen star has been enjoying a family road trip with her husband Dax Shepard and their children Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six, and while it seems a lovely time was had by all, Kristen picked up a few souvenirs she didn't want.

MORE: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's rare photo of their daughters has to be seen to be believed

Posting several snaps on social media, one, in particular, caught her followers' attention – a photo of Kristen's leg covered in bites and bruises.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's daughter has an amazing singing voice

The close-up photo showed the star's painful-looking right leg, which appeared swollen with fresh bites after she was ravaged by bugs.

Captioning the images, the mother-of-two wrote: "Road trip photo dump -Idaho-Wyoming-Montana-bug bites-LEWKS by the incomparable @nicolechavezstyle."

Her fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Those bug bites are no joke. Holy cow!" A second said: "Those were some savage bugs." A third added: "Ouch those bug bites," and a fourth said: "Looks bruised, maybe allergic?"

MORE: Kristen Bell shocks fans with appearance in purple bikini

READ: Kristen Bell's husband Dax Shepard shares heartbreaking announcement

Kristen's bitten leg left fans concerned

Kristen's bites aren't the only thing from her road trip to cause a stir among her fans – her daughter's singing voice riled them up too.

While the couple usually keeps their children off social media or protects their appearance with emojis, last week, Dax couldn't help but make his daughter the star of his Instagram post.

With Dax at the wheel, he and one of his daughters sang their hearts out to Adele, and his child proved she's got the vocal chops of her mum.

Kristen and Dax share two children

Dax captioned the post: "Heaven is a place on a twisty two lane mountain pass where screaming @adele with your daughter is required."

The comments blew up as fans and famous friends cheered on the little girl and her rendition of Adele's, Hello.

Josh Brolin wrote: "This is everything," and Katie Couric added: "OMG," alongside a heart emoji, while one fan added: "Love it. Enjoy every moment. They will be in college before u know it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.