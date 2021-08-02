Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard reveal surprising relationship debate in home video from bathroom But they're still couple goals

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's marriage is as picture perfect as it is downright hilarious at times, especially when they give us insights into how they function as a couple.

Their latest home video, coming from the inner sanctum of their bathroom, might just be another one of those laugh out loud moments.

Kristen posted the clip on Instagram in the middle of the night, where she got into a debate with her husband about a piece of toilet paper she left on the toilet bowl.

Dax asked her about why she left it there as she stood filming near her brightly lit toilet bowl. "What was the intention? Was it to be in the toilet bowl or in the trash can, because now that I have to finish the task you started, I have to do it correctly," he said.

She then just laughed and pushed the scrap into the bowl and said, "It was dark in here," as she turned the camera to her shirtless husband.

Dax hilariously retorted with, "Uh huh, it’s dark in here a lot apparently, ‘cause that happens, I don’t know, 4-5 days a week."

Dax mentioned to his wife that he'd seen her leave pieces of toilet paper multiple times

She also added two more videos where she sat in the dark talking to her husband about the incident, reasoning why she often never thought about it.

"I got busted by @daxshepard. But Peeing IS a waste of time, and [I] stand by that statement," she wrote in the caption of the post. Fans in the comments section were in splits, and most of them sided with the Good Place actress.

One wrote, "Hey, you got it close! I go in at night, in such a stupor, it could be stuck to the mirror for all I care," another added, "This is exactly why everyone needs their own toilet! #marriagesecrets."

There were many who sided with Dax though, with one fan writing, "I don't think you can claim that it's dark in there when you have a light up toilet," which is something many noted.

A scene from Kristen's spa day birthday with her husband

The two love to have fun together, as evidenced by another recent picture where they celebrated Kristen's birthday at a wellness spa and studio.

She posted a picture of the two in their bathing suits, sweating it out under the blue lights of the sauna and smiling through it all.