Stacey Solomon's super organised school prep is off the charts The Loose Women star is the queen of planning

It's back to school for the nation's children over the coming week, and for parents, that means digging out all the uniforms, PE kits and school shoes – with a likely last-minute dash to the shops to buy bigger sizes.

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon is as organised as ever though and has her back to school prep nailed. We expect nothing less from the star!

WATCH: Stacey gives fans pregnancy update

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three, who is expecting her fourth child any day now, shared clips of herself getting her children's uniforms ready.

Instead of using sew-on or stick-on name labels as many parents do (or just a biro like some of us…), Stacey had bought a very nifty name stamper, which looks so simple to use.

Stacey shares her brilliant hack

"Aw I bought some name stamps from @stamptastic_limited and I've thoroughly enjoyed myself labelling the boys' uniform," commented Stacey.

She then shared a clip of her sons' shirts perfectly ironed and hung up in their wardrobe. "Uniform labelled ironed and away," posted the star, who is engaged to TV presenter Joe Swash.

One very organised wardrobe

We're sure Stamptastic will be inundated with orders now that Stacey has featured their cool name stamp. You can buy your own personalised name stamp from stamptastic.co.uk for £10 and the ink pad is £12.

We're seriously impressed at Stacey's school prep given she is expecting her baby girl so soon. The former X Factor singer also posted a snap showing her bump which has now dropped, indicating the birth could be imminent.

Stacey with her sons

A few days earlier, Stacey shared a gorgeous photo of herself and her three sons, writing: "Little Sister, I don’t know much darling girl, but all I do know for sure little one is that your brothers will always be right behind you. To love you, and protect you and watch over you no matter what. I can not wait to watch you all grow together. I think about it every day…

"They love you so much already that they were more excited to feel you than the fluffy fresh new carpet and that’s saying something. We cannot wait to hold you little one. And your brothers are ready to big big brothers to a little sister."

