Royal children school uniform buys: From Princess Charlotte's shoes to Prince George's backpack William & Kate’s royal kids have added some personal details to their school uniforms

With Prince William and Kate Middleton's school-age children Prince George and Princess Charlotte set to go back to school at Thomas's Battersea, which is just a 15-minute drive from the Kensington Palace family home, we're looking forward to seeing what these adorable royal kids will wear for their first day of class.

RELATED: The cutest royal kids in school uniform

Pupils at George and Charlotte's south London school must wear the compulsory blue and red uniform, with its distinctive logo – a red unicorn reading a book – which is available exclusively to students at Perry Uniform. However, there are some details of George and Charlotte’s looks that were very much their own and we can expect they’ll do the same for 2020.

Princess Charlotte and big brother Prince George were accompanied by mum and dad William and Kate on the first day of school in 2019

For her first day at Thomas's Battersea in 2019, Princess Charlotte arrived with mum Duchess Kate – dressed in a Michael Kors floral dress – dad Prince William and big brother George.

WATCH: Little royals on their first day of school

Loading the player...

Little Charlotte looked very smart and ready for class in her uniform: a blue pinafore with a white summer blouse, and navy blue Mary Jane shoes by Spanish brand Amaia in navy.

RELATED: Best school uniform deals online for back to school 2020





The Prince and Princess were smartly-dressed in their red and navy Thomas's Battersea uniforms

While those shoes are not available on the brand’s website, you can get a similar pair at another of Kate Middleton’s favourite childrenswear brand also from Spain – La Coqueta – in which the Duchess has dressed youngest child Prince Louis.

Royal inspiration: Amaia Kids and La Coqueta are both Spanish brands Duchess Kate has dressed her children in

Navy Mary Janes, £49, La Coqueta

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed royal watchers had their eyes on a different royal school uniform accessory. Little Princess Charlotte had added another personal, and VERY sparkly, detail to her outfit.

Princess Charlotte accessorised her backpack with a sparkly sequin unicorn keychain

Dangling from her official Thomas’s Battersea backpack was a sparkly pink sequin unicorn keychain. You can get a similar cute bauble from Amazon.

Royal inspiration: You can shop a sweet sparkly unicorn keychain just like Charlotte’s

Crown of Ribbons sequin unicorn keychain, £5.25, Amazon

Here's a fun fact – Kate Middleton was once spotted shopping for school shoes for George and Charlotte at Peter Jones, which is part of the John Lewis partnership, in Sloane Square! We wonder if she stocked up on extra loafers and shorts for Prince George...

Clarks Children's Loxham Grove School Shoes, £48, John Lewis

John Lewis & Partners Boys' Adjustable Waist Regular Length School Shorts, Navy, from £7, John Lewis

To finish off their looks, Princess Charlotte and Prince George both had Thomas’s Battersea backpacks in accordance with the school uniform, albeit both were toted by their parents! While this official school accessory, too, is just for students, the traditional design of the children’s carryall, can be found in looks by many different brands, including the iconic British favourite, Hunter.

Royal inspiration: Love George and Charlotte’s official school backpack? Shop a similar classic look from a popular brand like Hunter

Original Kids First Backpack for ages three to six, £35, Hunter

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.