Alex Jones explains why she hasn't revealed baby daughter's name

Two weeks ago, Alex Jones and husband Charlie Thomson welcomed a baby girl into the world – but the couple are yet to go public with their newborn's name.

Making her first appearance on The One Show since going on maternity leave, the star revealed the reason behind the delay when quizzed by Jermaine Jenas.

WATCH: Alex Jones enjoys final days ahead of baby's birth

Alex was accompanied by her newborn and explained: "With the name, today was the deadline, because I thought, 'Right, we're just going to tell everybody what it is'.

"So, we were between two and then we eventually decided, we thought on one, so we rang Charlie's parents who are in Auckland, New Zealand, they're in lockdown, they can't be over here sadly."

She added: "So, we rang them last night, which was this morning [in their time] and we didn't get an answer. I just spoke to Charlie, and he said, 'Oh Al, I don't think we can tell everybody until mum and dad know'."

But the 44-year-old revealed that they planned to ring Charlie's parents again, and hoped to be able to tell fans the name on Wednesday.

The star revealed they were waiting to tell Charlie's parents

Elsewhere, the star revealed that her girl is still in her "sleepy stage" and that her other children enjoyed having her around, although her youngest son Kit, two, could be a bit of trouble.

The Welsh presenter has been sharing plenty of insights into her new life as a mum-of-three with fans and earlier on Tuesday she shared a beautiful snap from the night time feed.

Alex is now a mum-of-three

At 4.27am, Alex shared a new gorgeous selfie of herself holding her little girl whilst cuddled up in bed. Unable to take her eyes off from her newborn baby daughter, Alex was every inch the doting mum.

And she melted hearts last week, when she shared the first photo of the family all together since their new arrival. "First day out and we are officially a convoy," she wrote.

In the clip, eldest son Teddy, four, pushed his baby sister along in her pram next to his grandma. Behind him Alex pushed her middle son Kit in another buggy – we see what she means about a convoy!

