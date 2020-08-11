Stacey Solomon shares her brilliant back to school essentials - and you can buy them on Amazon! The Loose Women star has her kids' school kit sorted

Stacey Solomon is the queen of home organisation and it seems her love of planning also extends to her children's school bags.

The Loose Women panellist has shared her recent back to school finds on her Instagram Stories and we're seriously impressed with her haul – coordinating lunch boxes, pencil cases, water bottles and hand sanitiser holders, we'd expect nothing less from our Stacey.

The star even went all out on professional-looking labels for her sons Leighton and Zach.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's school essentials

First off, Stacey showed us Leighton's school kit, which included a blue and clear pencil case, which the mum-of-three revealed: "These pencil cases are so good and come in packs of four on Amazon for £8 which I thought was really good."

Stacey gets her kids organised for school

Nuoshen 4 Pieces PVC Pencil Bag, £8.29, Amazon

As for the cute sanitiser bottles which Stacey said the children need to have at school, she told fans: "The sanitiser bottles are from Amazon as well. I got 10 for £11.79 so less than £1.20 each. And the lunchbox was £6 from Asda which I thought was really reasonable."

Stacey's brilliant sanitiser bottle

10 Refillable Bottles, £11.79, Amazon

We couldn't find the exact lunchbox on the Asda website but we're loving this similar Sistema box from Amazon which is only £1 more at £7. As a mum of two, I can confirm that these lunchboxes are brilliant for all your kids' different foods AND great for the environment as there's no need for cling wrap and foil.

Sistema Bento Lunch Box, £7, Amazon

Stacey told her followers that her son Zach has gone "all cool" on her this year, posting a clip of his silver lunchbox and matching water bottle. She said: "I'm only allowed to get him black, white or silver." We think it looks really smart.

Stacey coordinated her son's school kit

Now, let's talk about Stacey's impressive labelling. The former X Factor singer revealed that her sister made them for her, but if you'd like to have a go yourself (and looks addictive) buy yourself a label maker. The Cricut Joy Cutting and Writing Machine is on our wish list.

Cricut Joy Cutting and Writing Machine, £179.99, Amazon

That's back to school sorted then. Thanks Stacey!

