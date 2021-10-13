Everything you need to know about Carol Vorderman: her family and home life revealed The former Countdown star is a devoted mother-of-two

Carol Vorderman made her name on the TV game show Countdown, which she co-hosted for 26 years from 1982 to 2008. Since then she's appeared on Loose Women, presented the annual Pride of Britain Awards and written numerous educational and diet books.

MORE: Carol Vorderman wows fans with figure-hugging workout look as she shares reason for happiness

While Carol has a very public professional persona, the star has kept her home life private for years, only recently sharing photos on Instagram of her children. Now living in Bristol, Carol is known for her love of walking and keeping fit.

Find out about Carol Vorderman's home life below…

Who were Carol Vorderman's late parents?

Carol is the youngest of three children born to her Dutch father Anton – known as 'Tony' – and Welsh mother Edwina. Her parents separated three weeks after the star's birth and Carol didn't see her father again until she was 42. Her father died in 2007 and her mother in 2017.

Carol previously told the Guardian: "My father was having an affair with a 16-year-old when Mum was pregnant with me. She found out when I was three weeks old and left, not surprisingly."

Carol with her late mother Edwina in 2006

"She had three children; my sister, who is 10 years older than me, and my brother, who is eight years older. We went to live in North Wales, which is where Mum grew up. Her uncle allowed us to rent a house and we lived in the ground floor, two-bedroom flat and rented out the top-floor flat."

Speaking about that the lack of contact with her father, she added: "That rejection was terribly hurtful and it went on for years. After his wife died he tried to make contact with me when I was in my 30s, but it wasn't until I had two children that I thought, I'm denying them a grandfather, get your act together. I met him then."

MORE: 57 top toys for Christmas 2021: The most popular gifts that will be on Santa's wish lists

Is Carol Vorderman married?

Carol is currently single but has been married twice before. Her first wedding was in 1985 when she was just 24, to Royal Navy officer Christopher Mather, a Royal Navy officer. The marriage lasted just 12 months.

Carol pictured at her first wedding to Christopher Mather

Carol also previously shared a story about her wedding to her first husband Christopher Mather on her BBC Radio Wales show, revealing she got changed for the reception.

She explained: "I went into the 321 costume department – remember 321 with Ted… You know 321 Dusty Bin?," she told host Owain Wyn Evans with reference to late comedian Ted Rogers' former gameshow.

"And I found a frock to wear at night time – it was like something they now wear in Strictly Come Dancing. It entirely meshed with sequins in the right places."

She added: "So I had this thing that was probably not appropriate for a bride and I got on the stage and sang It's Raining Men."

Carol with second husband Patrick King and baby Katie

Carol's second marriage was to management consultant Patrick King in 1990 when she was 29. The couple had two children together before separating in 2000. Carol was then in a relationship with Sports Broadcaster Des Kelly from 2001 to 2006.

When asked recently asked about the possibility of a third marriage during an appearance on BBC Radio Wales, Carol said: "Obviously I'm not doing it again!"

Who are Carol Vorderman's children?

Carol is mum to two children, Katie, 30, and Cameron, 24, who she shares with her former husband Patrick King. She is hugely proud of her children's academic achievements and recently paid tribute to the pair on her Instagram page.

Cameron, who suffers from severe learning disabilities, gained his master's degree from Dundee University this year. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Carol detailed the struggles he faced growing up. "

By six, this child I loved so much, that I would have done anything for, was being rejected - by the school, by the teachers, by the other pupils," she shared. "It was heartbreaking, utterly heartbreaking. And I was lost. Was I going to have to teach him at home, myself? How? I just wasn't equipped. I didn't know how to teach a child with this level of special needs."

Carol with her children Cameron and Katie

Of her son's special needs, Carol explained: "There are overlapping circles, with severe dyslexia, dyspraxia, ADHD, ADD and autism." She added: "Cam has severe dyslexia, ADD and ADHD." Despite these hurdles, Cameron has achieved academically, making Carol a proud parent.

She posted on social media: "So my son Cameron grew up, stuck with it, through endless bullying, changed school, developed strategies to learn, worked hard and eventually got a FIRST CLASS DEGREE IN ANIMATION FROM @UWEBristol last summer".

MORE: Sarah Ferguson shares adorable update about granddaughter Sienna

Carol's daughter Katie takes after her clever mum too, as she recently handed in her PhD thesis!

Honouring her daughter on her recent birthday, Carol told her Instagram fans: "A big day in this family. My daughter Katie @katie.science (research scientist) handed in her thesis for her PhD at Cambridge University. Proud mum moment. She has a real work ethic, got her honours degree and her master's degree at Cambridge and now, fingers crossed, her PhD.

"Her subject was NANOTECHNOLOGY and the delivery of a new cancer drug specifically to only the tumour...she has helped to invent the system of delivery which will change so many treatments of tumours in the future.

"We call her Dr Nanobot. Clever devoted young woman who's worked at NASA, and who wants to help the world. There are so many good days and then there are GREAT says. Our world seems to be full of them right now. Feeling blessed. Congratulations to my BABYCAKES. Let's partyyyyyyyyyyy."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.