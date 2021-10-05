Kids' Halloween pyjamas you'll love as much as they do

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Halloween season is here, and what better way to get your kids excited than with a pair of themed PJs? While fancy dress is fun for one night, a pair of Halloween pyjamas can be worn in the lead-up and for months afterwards.

RELATED: 14 best Halloween costumes for kids – get your little monsters sorted

MORE: 37 easy Halloween costume ideas for women this year

Whether they're for a spooky sleepover, some family time, or you just want to dress your little one in the cutest printed set you can find, we've rounded up all of the best Halloween pyjamas for kids available to shop right now...

Baby Peek A Boo Halloween top & leggings set, £14, John Lewis

Get your little one Halloween-ready in this adorable top and leggings set. The leggings feature an all-over ghost pattern, while the top has a surprise spooky detail.

Glow in the dark skeleton pyjamas, £12, Marks & Spencer

Kids will love this glow-in-the-dark skeleton print PJ set. Suitable for the colder months, it includes a long-sleeved top and full-length bottoms with cuffed hems.

LitBud pajamas, £11.88, Amazon

Or if they prefer wearing pink, these are the perfect Halloween pyjamas.

Ghost Halloween embroidered sleepsuit, £12, Etsy

If you're looking for baby PJs, they don't get much cuter than this ghost-embroidered white sleepsuit.

Pumpkin pyjamas, £8.99, H&M

H&M's comfy kids PJs have a cool pumpkin motif and trick or treat graffiti detail.

MORE: 13 fun Halloween crafts and games for kids – and some for adults too

Halloween children's PJs, £15, Etsy

Who wouldn't love their own personalised Halloween pyjamas? Add your own custom message and choose from size newborn to 9-10 years old.

babyGap bat print PJ set, £16.95, Gap

Made from 100% cotton, these PJs in all-over bat print are cute and comfy.

Kids' glow in the dark skull cotton pyjamas, from £10, John Lewis

Available in sizes 2-14 years, kids will want to wear these glow in the dark skull pyjamas all year round.

Velour star pyjamas, £17, Marks & Spencer

We think these celestial PJs are just spooky enough to be Halloween-worthy. Made from supersoft velour, they go all the way up to age 16 and teens would love them, too.

SHOP: Best Halloween party supplies: Scary party food ideas, games, kids gift bags & more

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.