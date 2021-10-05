﻿
Kids-Halloween-PJs

Kids' Halloween pyjamas you'll love as much as they do

Pyjamas that are just screaming to be worn this Halloween season...

Hollie Brotherton

Halloween season is here, and what better way to get your kids excited than with a pair of themed PJs? While fancy dress is fun for one night, a pair of Halloween pyjamas can be worn in the lead-up and for months afterwards.

Whether they're for a spooky sleepover, some family time, or you just want to dress your little one in the cutest printed set you can find, we've rounded up all of the best Halloween pyjamas for kids available to shop right now...

John-Lewis-halloween-pyjamas

Baby Peek A Boo Halloween top & leggings set, £14, John Lewis

Get your little one Halloween-ready in this adorable top and leggings set. The leggings feature an all-over ghost pattern, while the top has a surprise spooky detail.

Marks-and-spencer-skeleton-kids-pjs

Glow in the dark skeleton pyjamas, £12, Marks & Spencer

Kids will love this glow-in-the-dark skeleton print PJ set. Suitable for the colder months, it includes a long-sleeved top and full-length bottoms with cuffed hems.

Amazon-skeleton-pjs

LitBud pajamas, £11.88, Amazon

Or if they prefer wearing pink, these are the perfect Halloween pyjamas.

Halloween-baby-sleepsuit

Ghost Halloween embroidered sleepsuit, £12, Etsy

If you're looking for baby PJs, they don't get much cuter than this ghost-embroidered white sleepsuit.

H-and-M-kids-pyjamas

Pumpkin pyjamas, £8.99, H&M

H&M's comfy kids PJs have a cool pumpkin motif and trick or treat graffiti detail.

Personalised-kids-halloween-pjs

Halloween children's PJs, £15, Etsy

Who wouldn't love their own personalised Halloween pyjamas? Add your own custom message and choose from size newborn to 9-10 years old.

Gap-Halloween-pjs

babyGap bat print PJ set, £16.95, Gap

Made from 100% cotton, these PJs in all-over bat print are cute and comfy.

Halloween-skull-kids-pjs

Kids' glow in the dark skull cotton pyjamas, from £10, John Lewis

Available in sizes 2-14 years, kids will want to wear these glow in the dark skull pyjamas all year round.

Marks-and-spencer-star-pjs

Velour star pyjamas, £17, Marks & Spencer

We think these celestial PJs are just spooky enough to be Halloween-worthy. Made from supersoft velour, they go all the way up to age 16 and teens would love them, too.

