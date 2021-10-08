Geri Horner shares rare photo with stepdaughter Olivia in heartfelt post

Former Spice Girls star Geri Horner, née Geri Halliwell, posed for a photo with her stepdaughter Olivia in a sweet birthday tribute.

The Instagram post showed Christian Horner's eight-year-old daughter perching in a tree wearing a patterned dress and black shoes, while Geri, 49, smiled up at her in a cream jacket and white jeans. "Happy Birthday Olivia. You are growing up to be a beautiful young lady. We love you Geri, Christian, Blue and Monty xxxx," the caption read.

The comments section was quickly flooded with birthday messages from Geri's fans. One wrote: "Have a great birthday," and another remarked: "Just as adventurous as daddy. Happy Birthday Olivia." A third commented: "Happy Birthday little one."

The pair appear to be standing inside the garden of their country estate near Banbury, Oxfordshire which has its own farm, but they also have a second home in Hertfordshire.

The Spice Girls star marked Olivia's birthday with this sweet photo

During a chat with Luxury London in 2019, F1 star Christian, 47, described their country property as "the perfect home to relax in." He added: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We’re currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."

Although Geri often shares pictures of her children Bluebell, 15, and Monty, four, she's rarely pictured with Olivia. Olivia is the daughter of Geri's husband Christian and his ex-partner Beverley Allen.

Geri was pictured on her birthday with Bluebell, Monty and Olivia

However, they were all recently photographed together for the Wannabe singer's 49th birthday. The three kids gathered around her as she prepared to blow out the candles on her three birthday cakes – although Monty looked more interested in one of the delicious cakes!

"Thank you all for your lovely birthday wishes," she wrote next to the Instagram snap. "It has been the most wonderful day."

