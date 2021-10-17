Exclusive: Millie Mackintosh says second pregnancy was 'huge surprise' We spoke exclusively to the Made in Chelsea star

Inviting HELLO! into her West London home, where the garden has been transformed into an autumn wonderland for our exclusive photoshoot – her first since becoming pregnant with her second child, another daughter – Millie Mackintosh admits she "just loves this time of year".

Joining Millie on this sunny October day is husband Hugo Taylor and their adorable 17-month-old daughter Sienna. "She’s a real daddy’s girl," Millie says, smiling as her husband makes the toddler giggle. "Sienna completely lights up around Hugo and when he’s at work she asks for him all day. Hugo isn’t hankering after a baby boy at all; he’s delighted to have two girls."

She adds: "I’ve been so busy with Sienna I haven’t had much time to focus on being pregnant. The first pregnancy it was all I thought and talked about. But I sometimes now forget I’m pregnant – and I never thought I’d ever be someone who said that. Then I’ll catch sight of myself in the mirror and I’m like: ‘Oh, yeah! There’s a big bump!’"

Discovering they were expecting again was a "huge surprise" to the couple, who married in a beautiful ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! in July 2018.

"My first thought was: ‘I already have a baby,’" she says. "But having them so close together will have its advantages and you can’t plan these things."

As well as juggling her work with brands including Sky, Mamas & Papas, L’Oréal Paris and TKMaxx – she’s the face of their Give up Clothes for Good, which supports children and young people’s cancer research – she’s also planning a house move. "Just what you want to do with a newborn, as if you haven’t got enough on your plate!"

