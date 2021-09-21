Pregnant celebrities ready to pop! Rachel Riley, Stacey Solomon and more These famous ladies are about to give birth any day

Is it just us or are there loads of celebrities ready to pop right now? Our Instagram feeds seem to be full of glamorous star ladies showing off their beautiful bumps in their third trimesters.

We can't wait to see all the famous babies being welcomed into the world over the next couple of months!

See which celebs are about to reach their due dates below…

Stacey Solomon

Loose Women panellist Stacey has documented her pregnancy all the way through on her Instagram page.

Stacey is expecting her fourth baby

The star is expecting her fourth child - second baby with fiancé Joe Swash - and has decorated the most adorable pink room for her baby girl, complete with 'flower wall'.

Stacey shared the cutest bump snap with fans recently, writing: "With our little ball of heaven. We can’t wait to meet you soon little one… And bring you home to pickle cottage, spot Joe."

Rachel Riley

Countdown star Rachel is approaching the due date of her second child with husband Pasha Kovalev of Strictly fame.

Rachel is getting close to her due date

Besides this lovely bump photo, Rachel posted: "Cooking nicely - not long left now! Can’t quite get my head around having two tiny humans yet… guess I will do soon enough! And thanks for keeping me clothed @nobodyschild, especially helpful as next to nothing else fits right now!"

Millie Mackintosh

Made In Chelsea actress Millie is preparing to welcome her second baby with husband Hugo Taylor.

Millie has kept fans up to date on her second pregnancy

The star posted this picture of herself pretty in pink, telling followers: "Since entering my third trimester I’m starting to feel very pregnant! A few new symptoms have popped up, some of them are the typical pregnancy symptoms but others are a bit more weird and wonderful…"

"I’m finding that at around 4am some nights I’m woken up by leg cramps, I wake up in so much pain and I often shout out and poor Hugo wakes up thinking I’ve gone into labour, so it’s interrupting not just my sleep but his too! I’m trying magnesium supplements and cream which is meant to help."

Louise Thompson

Millie Mackintosh's Made In Chelsea co-star Louise is also about to give birth! The actress is expecting her first child, a little boy, with fiancé Ryan Libbey, who also starred in the hit reality show.

Louise and Ryan are excited for their baby's arrival

In a recent Instagram post, Louise wrote: "Can’t wait to meet you. Ps. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous. Our lives are going to change forever and I’m having sleepless nights that our home won’t be ready for your arrival."

We think Louise looks positively blooming.

Ashley Graham

Model Ashley is full of excitement right now as the star has revealed she is expecting twins later this year with her husband Justin Ervin. "OMG!!! Twins! Yes!!" Ashley wrote on her Instagram page with an adorable video reveal.

Ashley is having twins!

In a recent interview with Elle, Ashley revealed how her second pregnancy was different to her first. "I am not as in shape as I was with Isaac," she said.

"I'm not working out as much, I'm eating a lot more, I'm sleeping a lot more, I'm running after one kid and then when he's napping, I'm napping. But it's going by a lot faster, which I did hear was going to happen, so I'm thankful for that."

