Mille Mackintosh stuns in yellow swimsuit as she showcases growing baby bump The star is expecting another girl

Enjoying the summer weather, Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh headed off to the beach with husband Hugo Taylor and their daughter, Sienna.

MORE: Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor's home to raise second baby is paradise – photos

Millie looked radiant in a yellow bikini that also showed off her growing baby bump, while Sienna wore a gorgeous yellow top and a white skirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Millie Mackintosh reveals gender of second child in amazing way

The doting mum noticed the similarities with their outfits, as she wrote: "My little ray of sunshine #twinning," and added a sunshine emoji.

The 32-year-old's husband was among the first to comment on the snap, as Hugo posted a sunshine emoji. And several fans took to the comments to call the pair "beautiful" and "gorgeous".

One penned: "An angel," while a second enthused: "Too cute! Loving the yellow."

Millie looked radiant as her bump grew

A third added: "My heart's melting," and a fourth commented: "Can't deal with the cuteness!"

MORE: Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor's intimate wedding photos revealed

MORE: Millie Mackintosh sends fans wild in bold pink summer dress

Millie announced she was pregnant back in June with a gorgeous photo that saw her lifting Sienna into the air, while also highlighting her baby bump.

The star captioned the lovely image: "We are so excited to announce that Sienna is going to be a big Sister! I couldn't keep this to myself for much longer and I'm running out of ways to hide my bump! Baby 2 is due later this year [heart emoji]."

Later that month, she confirmed that she and Hugo were expecting another baby girl when she shared a clip from the gender reveal party.

Millie looked over the moon as pink confetti started streaming from the balloon.

Millie and Hugo are expecting another baby girl

Sharing the adorable video with her 1.4 million followers, she wrote: "Girl or Boy……? Wait for it!! We were away with family a few weeks ago when the results arrived and I got my mum to organise a gender reveal balloon, we found out with Sienna over the phone and it was so special to make a moment of it!"

She added: "We are delighted and now even more excited about our new arrival."

The couple have been married for three years and welcomed their first daughter in May 2020, with Millie revealing her name and sharing the first official photos of the new arrival in HELLO! last year.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.