Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor reveal gender of second baby - see the sweet video here The couple are already parents to one-year-old Sienna

Millie Mackintosh and husband Hugo Taylor have revealed the gender of their second baby - and we couldn't be happier for the couple!

MORE: Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor's home to raise second baby is paradise - photos

Millie, 31, and Hugo, 35, who welcomed their first daughter, Sienna, last year, took to Instagram on Saturday morning to share a sweet video of their gender reveal party, which they held a few weeks ago while away with family

In the clip, the soon-to-be mum-of-two looked over the moon as pink confetti streamed out of a balloon - meaning that they will be having another girl! See the sweet clip below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Millie and Hugo's sweet gender reveal announcement!

Sharing the adorable video with her 1.4million followers, Millie wrote: "Girl or Boy……? Wait for it!! We were away with family a few weeks ago when the results arrived and I got my mum to organise a gender reveal balloon, we found out with Sienna over the phone and it was so special to make a moment of it!"

MORE: 19 intimate photos of celebrity parents with their adorable newborn babies

MORE: Millie Mackintosh sends fans wild in bold pink summer dress

She added: "We are delighted and now even more excited about our new arrival."

Millie and Hugo welcomed their first daughter in May 2020

The couple have been married for three years and welcomed their first daughter in May 2020, with Millie revealing her name and sharing the first official photos of the new arrival in HELLO! magazine last June.

MORE: Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor's intimate wedding photos revealed

The former Made in Chelsea stars shared the news that they were expecting their second child earlier this month, with Millie posting to Instagram a sweet photo that showed her holding her one-year-old daughter in the air while displaying her growing bump in a pale pink one-piece swimsuit.

Millie wrote at the time: "We are so excited to announce that Sienna is going to be a big Sister! I couldn't keep this to myself for much longer and I'm running out of ways to hide my bump! Baby 2 is due later this year."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.