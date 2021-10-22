Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed one person on set of new movie The actor was on set filming new movie Rust when the gun was discharged

Alec Baldwin has been named as the person who fired the prop gun that killed one person and critically wounded a second on Thursday.

The actor was on set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe filming new movie Rust when the gun was discharged; only hours before he had taken to Instagram to share pictures from the set in costume.

The Sheriff’s office said in a statement that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza "were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor."

Halyna, 42, was transported by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she later passed away.

Joel, 48, was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Halyna's death was confirmed by the Sheriff’s office and by the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600.

Halyna Hutchins died from her injuries

"We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called Rust in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set," said the president of the guild, John Lindley, and Rebecca Rhine, the executive director.

"The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family."

"The Santa Fe County sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot during filming of a scene on the set of the movie western Rust," the local sheriff's office confirmed revealing they were called at 1.50pm mountain time.

"Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."

Alec on set of Rust

Alec has not yet commented on the incident; no one was arrested and no charges have been filed, and it remains under an "open and active" investigation.

The film also stars Supernatural's Jensen Ackles. Alec plays infamous outlaw Rust, whose 13-year-old grandson is convicted of an accidental murder.

As Rust breaks his grandson out of prison, an unexpected bond forms between the outlaw and his estranged grandson as a U.S. Marshal and bounty hunter follow the pair's tail.

