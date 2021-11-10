Louise Redknapp shares rare photos of son Beau as he turns 13 The former Strictly star posted adorable memories on Instagram

A very happy birthday to Louise Redknapp's son Beau, who is celebrating his 13th birthday.

Singer and former Strictly star Louise shared a series of photos and a throwback video on her Instagram page, paying tribute to her youngest son, who she shares with former husband, Jamie Redknapp.

WATCH: Louise and Beau's TikTok dance

Louise wrote beside the cute clip of herself and Beau dancing together: "Happy Birthday my little man… this was the one and only time you asked me to do a TikTok."

She added: "Beau I love you more than words can say, you are my light every day I’m so proud of you! I can’t believe you're already 13 looking forward to the next milestone and everything you will achieve. Love Mum xxx."

Mum Louise and her youngest son Beau

Louise posted several personal photographs of herself and Beau over the years to celebrate his special day. One of the pictures was a baby photo of her son, and another a cute snap of Beau with his pet dog.

The star's fans were quick to share their good wishes in the comments section, with Denise Van Outen posting a heart emoji and All Saints band member Shaznay Lewis writing: "Ahh too cute!"

One fan told Louise: "Happy Birthday Beau. Lovely pictures xx," while another said, "Ah two Gorgeous Peas in Pod. Happy birthday. Beau!"

Birthday boy Beau with his dog

Beau definitely looks just like his parents Louise and Jamie, that's for sure.

Dad Jamie, who recently surprised with news of his secret wedding to Frida Andersson, shared his own birthday messages to his son on his social media, writing: "Today my little man Beau turns 13. Have the best day because you deserve it."

"I couldn't be prouder of the young man you're turning into. You're always smiling and joking and have a great outlook on life that proves you can do anything you want. You will undoubtedly have ups and downs but with your attitude and desire you will deal with them in the same positive way you deal with everything."

He added: "Keep being kind, well mannered, fun and have that infectious laugh that always makes me laugh too. Beau I adore you. Happy Birthday mate."

