Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock tandem breastfeeds her twins in incredible picture

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been busy raising her twins since welcoming them back in August, and on Thursday she gave fans a rare sneak peek into her life as a mother-of-two.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old singer shared a gorgeous black and white photo showing her breastfeeding her two babies at the same time.

The Little Mix star was dressed casually in black and with the help of several pillows, including a large nursing one, she could be seen feeding her two babies comfortably on her home sofa.

"MOM," she simply captioned the snap which has been liked by nearly half a million of her fans in less than eight hours.

Leigh-Anne shared the beautiful moment with her fans

"You're my superstar bubba Xxx," commented Made in Chelsea's Ollie Locke, whilst fellow celebrity mum Ashley James branded her a "Superwoman!!"

Fans were seriously impressed and were quick to praise the star. "Multitasking at its finest," wrote one, whilst a second remarked: "Omg you're amazing, what an achievement, smashing it."

The singer and her partner Andre Gray welcomed the twins back in August

The Shout Out to My Ex singer and partner Andre Gray welcomed her twins back in August, with Leigh-Anne at the time sharing: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here [heart-eye emoji] 16/08/21".

The couple are yet to announce the babies' genders or names. In an interview back in October, the new mum revealed why she won't be revealing it any time soon.

"I'm just gonna keep it to myself," she told The Telegraph.