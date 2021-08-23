Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcomes twins - see surpise announcement The announcement nobody was expecting!

Congratulations are in order for Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her partner Andre Gray! In a surprise announcement, the couple has announced the arrival of their twins, who were born on 16th August 2021.

Taking to social media, the singer expressed her joy and said: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here [heart-eye emoji] 16/08/21".

Celebrity friends were quick to comment on the star's wonderful news. Rochelle Humes penned: "Double the blessings", whilst bandmate Perrie Edwards sweetly wrote: "Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee".

Leigh-Anne's joyous news comes just one day after fellow band member Perrie announced the birth of her first child.

The Little Mix star surprised fans with the news that she gave birth to twins

Ahead of the arrival of their baby, Leigh-Anne posted a heartfelt tribute as she reflected on becoming a first-time mum. "I have dreamt of the moment I get to meet you, hold you, guide you, teach you. It's nearly time," she said alongside a series of beautiful bump photos.

Leigh-Anne, 29, announced her pregnancy news back in May – just days before her bandmate Perrie Edwards shared she was pregnant with her first child.

The musician posted a snapshot of her baby bump, and she wrote: "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you."

Leigh-Anne and Andre just welcomed twins

The singer and Watford footballer Andre started dating in May 2016, and on 28 May 2020, he popped the question on their four-year anniversary.

Andre shared two photos from the romantic proposal, which showed a canopy of fairy lights in their garden, and an outdoor sofa topped with velvet cushions at the centre. "Let the caption speak for itself this time. Hasta la muerte," Andre captioned the photos.

