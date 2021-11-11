Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock poses with her twins for the first time – see pic The singer welcomed her babies back in August

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcomed her twins with her partner Andre Gray in August and has since decided to keep the babies' gender and names a secret.

The tots have rarely featured on her social media, so fans were in for a surprise on Wednesday when the singer shared a picture of herself pushing their twin pram at the incredible Cliveden House, a five-star property in Taplow.

"Oh we do love an autumnal setting @hannahlisab beautiful couple of days with the bestie and cubbies," she wrote alongside the beautiful picture.

Friends and fans loved the rare motherhood snap. "Super twin mama," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Big mom vibes."

Leigh-Anne with her twins at Cliveden House

"I love this picture so much," another added.

Leigh-Anne and Andre announced the birth of their twins in August, seven days after their birth and simply referred to them as "Our Cubbies".

Speaking to The Telegraph last month, the 30-year-old revealed why she won't be revealing their gender or names any time soon.

"I'm just gonna keep it to myself," she told the publication.

The singer and her friend enjoyed an afternoon tea at the luxury property

Leigh-Anne last shared a sneak peek at her babies in a video compilation that was created for her 30th birthday.

In the clip, the star can be seen saying goodbye to her twins before heading to her first post-baby night out.

Her fiancé Andre can also be seen cradling one of their children, as Leigh-Anne says: "The bubbas are in good hands. They've got their milk supply so, yeah, mama's going to have some fun."