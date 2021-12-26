Leigh-Anne Pinnock poses for first family photo with twins – see pic The Little Mix star is yet to reveal her babies' names

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared her first family photograph with her twins on social media – and it's adorable!

MORE: Little Mix singers' lavish homes: Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade

The singer welcomed her babies with her partner Andre Gray on 16 August but has kept them out of the spotlight until now, however their names and genders still remain a secret.

Loading the player...

Posting the Christmas photo on her Instagram page of the family all in matching red pyjamas, Leigh-Anne wrote: "Insta vs Reality of trying to get two bubbas in a family photo let alone two fur babies! Lol Merry Christmas from the Graynock's! Sending everyone so much love."

In the first photo, the new mum blocks out her newborns' faces with heart shapes, but we get a little look at the gorgeous twins side-on in her next snaps. I think we'd all agree that they are seriously cute!

MORE: Revealed: The top 10 most popular royal baby names

LOOK: 8 Strictly dancer dads cuddling their cute babies – see photos

Leigh-Anne's adorable twins

Leigh-Anne's followers agreed, with one telling the star: "Oh my gosh, this is everything," and another posting: "Omg stop their hair and their legs, they’re amazing!!!!

A third fan wrote: "This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen." Another said: "The cutest little angels. Merry Christmas Leigh!!"

Over the past weeks, Leigh-Anne and Andre have been very private about their home life with their twins, although the new mum did share a black and white photo of herself breastfeeding one baby.

The new mum shared this rare picture

The former X Factor star also shared a snap of herself pushing her twin pram at the five-star property Cliveden House in Taplow, Berkshire. She wrote: "Oh we do love an autumnal setting @hannahlisab beautiful couple of days with the bestie and cubbies."

Leigh-Anne took her twins for a stroll

While announcing the arrival of her babies seven days after their birth, Leigh-Anne referred to them as, "Our Cubbies". Taking to social media, the singer told fans: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here [heart-eye emoji] 16/08/21".

Leigh-Anne confirmed the arrival of her babies just a day after her bandmate Perrie Edwards announced the birth of her son, Axel.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.