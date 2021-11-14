Sophie Hamilton
See cute photos of Little Mix mums Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards' babies – the newborns are three months old
Little Mix bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards both welcomed their first babies in August this year and we're thrilled for the new mums.
The ladies have kept a relatively low profile on their social media pages as they enjoy time at home with their newborns, but the pair did share some super cute photos with their fans.
Leigh-Anne welcomed twins with her partner Andre Gray on 16 August and has kept the babies' gender and names a secret.
Leigh-Anne and Andre's twins
On Wednesday, the singer shared a rare photo of herself pushing their twin pram at the five-star property Cliveden House in Taplow, Berkshire. "Oh we do love an autumnal setting @hannahlisab beautiful couple of days with the bestie and cubbies," she wrote.
Leigh-Anne takes her twins for a walk
On announcing the arrival of her babies seven days after their birth, Leigh-Anne referred to them as, "Our Cubbies". Taking to social media, the singer told fans: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here [heart-eye emoji] 16/08/21".
Leigh-Anne confirmed the arrival of her babies just a day after Perrie announced the birth of her son, Axel, who is simply adorable!
Perrie shares little Axel with her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and she posted the sweetest picture of their baby two weeks after his birth. "2 weeks of loving you. I’ve never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain [heart emoji]," wrote Perrie on her Instagram page.
Perrie and Alex's son Axel
In the snaps, Axel was all bundled up in a white blanket and blue hat with mouse ears as he peacefully dozed away.
Fans flocked to the comments to coo over the newborn, with one writing: "I love you Axel," while a second said: "He is so beautiful," and a friend Saffron Barker penned: "Adorable, so gorgeous, congratulations again."
An adorable newborn Axel
Shortly after Axel's arrival, Perrie shared a heartwarming series of photos, with the message: "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 [heart emoji]" and showed their newborn's tiny feet and hands.
Her partner Alex asked his followers: "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights."
