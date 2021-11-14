See adorable baby photos from Little Mix mums Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards The bandmates gave birth in the same month!

Little Mix bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards both welcomed their first babies in August this year and we're thrilled for the new mums.

The ladies have kept a relatively low profile on their social media pages as they enjoy time at home with their newborns, but the pair did share some super cute photos with their fans.

WATCH: Little MIx stars show off bumps at The Brits

Leigh-Anne welcomed twins with her partner Andre Gray on 16 August and has kept the babies' gender and names a secret.

Leigh-Anne and Andre's twins

On Wednesday, the singer shared a rare photo of herself pushing their twin pram at the five-star property Cliveden House in Taplow, Berkshire. "Oh we do love an autumnal setting @hannahlisab beautiful couple of days with the bestie and cubbies," she wrote.

Leigh-Anne takes her twins for a walk

On announcing the arrival of her babies seven days after their birth, Leigh-Anne referred to them as, "Our Cubbies". Taking to social media, the singer told fans: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here [heart-eye emoji] 16/08/21".

Leigh-Anne confirmed the arrival of her babies just a day after Perrie announced the birth of her son, Axel, who is simply adorable!

Perrie shares little Axel with her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and she posted the sweetest picture of their baby two weeks after his birth. "2 weeks of loving you. I’ve never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain [heart emoji]," wrote Perrie on her Instagram page.

Perrie and Alex's son Axel

In the snaps, Axel was all bundled up in a white blanket and blue hat with mouse ears as he peacefully dozed away.

Fans flocked to the comments to coo over the newborn, with one writing: "I love you Axel," while a second said: "He is so beautiful," and a friend Saffron Barker penned: "Adorable, so gorgeous, congratulations again."

An adorable newborn Axel

Shortly after Axel's arrival, Perrie shared a heartwarming series of photos, with the message: "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 [heart emoji]" and showed their newborn's tiny feet and hands.

Her partner Alex asked his followers: "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights."

