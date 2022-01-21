Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher reveals miscarriage heartache with fans Teri said she had tried to fall pregnant via a sperm donor

Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher has shared the heartbreaking news that she suffered a miscarriage in her 40s.

During an appearance on E! News' Daily Pop with Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on Thursday, the 57-year-old shared the news, revealing that she had tried to fall pregnant via a sperm donor but that it "didn't work out for me". "I tried to have a second child by myself and I went through that, got a sperm donor. I actually had a miscarriage, unfortunately," she shared with fans.

Teri, who is mom to 24-year-old daughter Emerson with ex-husband Jon Tenney, then joked: "I mean, who knew I was going to say that story today, but I just did!"

The actress, however, did share that the experience can be "fun".

She added: "Because you pick out literally, 'Do they wear glasses? Did they have acne? How tall?' It's very interesting when you think about it that way."

Teri and Jon divorced in 2003.

Teri with her daughter Emerson

"There is a difference between being lonely and being alone," the actress said at the time in 2019.

"I have been single for a very long time but there is nothing lonely about my life. I want to remove the stigma of that."

For her appearance, Teri rocked a fabulous soft-pink tie-dye Kevan Hall suit with nude Christrian Louboutin heels.

Teri has been guest starring on Daily Pop

"This pink suit by @kevanhalldesign is what inner joy looks like when you wear it," she shared with fans. "It really is true that a good look can lift your spirits. Thanks again to my @edailypop glam team! Tune in tomorrow for my last guest hosting appearance (FOR NOW)."

She has been guest hosting all week, and on Wednesday wore a gorgeous emerald green Alice & Olivia dress, and thanked her team for "the fun & antics we have on @edailypop" and getting her over "hump day".

