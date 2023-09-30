Inside Carrie Underwood's emotional pregnancy journey

These days, Carrie Underwood is a doting, happy mother to two young sons with husband, NHL pro Mike Fisher – but the country singer endured a devastating set of challenges before giving birth to her youngest child.

The American Idol winner, 40, revealed in 2018 that she had suffered three devastating miscarriages before welcoming her second son, Jacob in January 2019. Speaking again last year of the pain she felt, Carrie revealed that she was "falling apart" on the inside, despite putting on a brave face for her family and fans.

Following the birth of their first son, Isaiah, in February 2015, Carrie and Mike tried for a second child and became pregnant quickly; tragically, Carrie soon suffered her first miscarriage.

"It sounds wrong when you say it, but it's one of those 'bad things that happen to other people,' you know what I mean?" she said on her web series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country.

She added: "It's not something that you ever envision yourself having to deal with."

Speaking to Women's Health in 2020, Carrie admitted that the tragic losses reminded her that she can't be "in control" of everything.

"For my body to not be doing something it was 'supposed to do' was a tough pill to swallow," she shared at the time. "It reminded me I’m not in control of everything."

Despite her own personal heartache, the singer confessed that sharing her pain publicly helped her feel like "a weight lifted" off her shoulders and she wasn't alone.

"It’s not a dirty secret," she added. "It's something many women go through."

Carrie also previously told The Guardian that while she still mourns the loss of her children, she feels forever blessed to have welcomed Jacob.

"I guess you wait for things to stop hurting at some point. I will always mourn those children, those lives that were a shooting star, a breath of smoke, but I have Jacob, and he is incredible, he is the sweetest little baby," she said.

"At the time it was awful, and it still hurts, but it's kind of like, 'OK, I have this.'"

