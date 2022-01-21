We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Helen Skelton is now a doting mum to three children, including her new daughter Elsie, but on Friday she sparked a little bit of fan concern.

Despite temperatures plunging around the nation, Helen decided to brave the cold with her young daughter and headed out to enjoy the outdoors. The presenter made sure to bundle up warm in a grey button-down parka coat with a fur-lined hood, some jeans, boots and a beanie hat, and although she bundled up baby Elsie in a warm blanket, the young girl wasn't wearing a hat.

In her caption, the mum-of-three revealed her day plans, writing: "Walk. Feed. Coffee. Repeat, don't be fooled by the [sun emoji] it's [frozen emoji]."

But fans were worried about Elsie, with one writing: "Think the baby could have a bonnet on as it's so cold!"

Another asked: "Where is her hat!!!" and a third posted: "I must be old, first thing I thought was 'get a hat on that baby'."

Some still loved the sweet photos, as one complimented: "They are some lovely photos Helen," and a second added: "Nice house and gardens, you look well."

Fans were worried Elsie might get cold

The star also shared a photo of her baby girl inside her pram, where we're sure she was warm and toasty!

Helen looked so stylish in her warm jacket, which she got from Jack1t. The design, which is currently on sale, has proven to be popular, as it's only still available in the large size.

The 38-year-old and husband Richie Myler welcomed their third child back in December, and recently revealed her name as Elsie Kate.

Speaking exclusively with HELLO! Helen revealed the heartbreaking reason behind her daughter's middle name, explaining: "We were always going to have Kate as a middle name after my cousin, who sadly passed away when we were in our 20s.

"I was really close to her; she was a scientist and crazy cool."

She later added: "The boys loved the name Elsie as it has an E and an L at the beginning. Mind you, if the baby had been a boy, Louis wanted to call it Wolverine. We said: 'Okay, we'll put it on the list!'"

