Geri Horner cradles lookalike son Monty in angelic unseen photo

Geri Horner celebrated her son Monty's fifth birthday on Friday with the sweetest photos. The Spice Girls star shared a beautiful tribute to her little boy to mark his special day.

The 49-year-old star, née Geri Halliwell, took to Instagram to post a sweet photograph of Monty playing on his drum kit, his face the picture of concentration. Another previously unseen image showed Geri cradling her son, laughing as he wriggled in her arms. The photo was bathed in white light, with Geri wearing a fitted tank top, and only Monty's mop of golden curls visible.

She wrote: "Happy birthday Monty! 5 today! So proud of you. We love you so much."

Geri's followers were loving the angelic images, with Geri's Spice Girls co-star Emma Bunton sending the little boy a special message. She said: "Beautiful birthday twin. Sending big birthday hugs! X."

This Morning star Rylan Clark-Neal enthused: "Gorgeous Monty happy bday x" while hundreds of fans chimed in with well-wishes and sweet comments.

Several fans pointed out how alike the pair are, with one sweetly writing: "He looks like you! Happy birthday Monty."

Geri raises Monty with her Formula One star husband, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner.

She is also a mum to daughter Bluebell, 15, whom she shares with her ex, Sacha Gervasi, and a stepmother to eight-year-old Olivia, who is the daughter of Geri's husband Christian and his ex-partner Beverley Allen.

The Wannabe hit-maker adores nothing more than spending time with her children, and previously opened up about motherhood in an interview with HELLO!.

"The word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is 'content'. Before, I was always looking for perfection: an ultimate state of floaty happiness, but that's not reality," she said.

­Geri also revealed she had finally found The One in her husband Christian and feels happier than ever before.

She said: "It has been a total revelation to me, meeting a man I can completely be myself with. We have a very playful relationship – we tease each other a lot.

"Before Christian and I got together, I had no interest in marriage. I was the classic singleton, always getting myself into romantic gaffes that never worked out."

