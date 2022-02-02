Pregnant Rihanna reveals family plans with A$AP Rocky – details The couple are preparing to welcome their first child

Singer Rihanna is expecting her first baby with her partner A$AP Rocky, having wowed the world with her amazing pregnancy reveal whilst out for a stroll in New York on Friday.

We're thrilled for the We Found Love songstress, who previously revealed that she'd love a big family in a 2020 interview with Vogue.

Rihanna, now 33, answered a question on where she sees herself in 10 years. "Ten years? I'll be 42! I'll be ancient," replied the star. "I'll have kids – three or four of 'em."

The mum-to-be also told Extra in the past: "It's not necessarily everyone's dream to be a mom ... but it's mine."

Rihanna wants a large family

And Rihanna's desire to be a mother is so strong, she previously told Vogue how she would happily have children without a partner.

The singer revealed: "I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong…' They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids' lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky

No doubt Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are overjoyed to be expecting their first child.

The couple, who have been an item since January 2020, proudly shared the news with fans while out walking in New York City with Rihanna showing off her bare baby bump beneath a striking pink puffer jacket.

Photographs published in the MailOnline showed the American rapper cradling his girlfriend's stomach and kissing her on the forehead as they strolled in NYC's sub-zero temperatures.

Rumours over whether the stars were dating began as early as 2013 when the rapper supported Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know," A$AP said in a previous interview with GQ. "She's the one."

