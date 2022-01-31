Rihanna is pregnant! Star debuts baby bump in the most iconic way Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child

Congratulations are in order! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, both 33, have revealed they are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who have been an item since January 2020, shared the news with fans while out walking in New York City on Friday. Rihanna proudly debuted her blooming baby bump, which she bared beneath a striking pink puffer jacket. Photographs published in the MailOnline show American rapper A$AP cradling his girlfriend's stomach and kissing her on the forehead as they strolled in NYC's sub-zero temperatures.

Rihanna had clearly set out to announce the exciting news to fans, as she accessorised her growing bump with coloured jewels and gold chains, wearing her $8,000 pink Chanel coat puffer jacket open from her torso.

The We Found Love songstress looked gorgeous and glowing as she walked alongside her beau, though the couple have not yet officially announced their pregnancy.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been an item since January 2020

Fans on Twitter were quick to react to the heartwarming news and congratulate the couple, though many were puzzled by her controversial outfit choice.

"First off, congratulations to both A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Secondly, y’all ain’t cold? We had a whole winter storm just two days ago," wrote one fan, while a second agreed: "What a way to debut that bump! Totally Rihanna."

"Rihanna is pregnant! Yesss I'm so happy," penned a third.

Pregnant Rihanna stepped out on 26 January in a statement coat

Rumours over whether the stars were dating began as early as 2013, when the rapper supported Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour.

"She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know," A$AP said in a previous interview with GQ. "She's the one."

The pair both featured in the A$AP Rocky's 2013 video for Fashion Killa; while the rapper provided a guest verse on the remix of Rihanna's 2012 hit Cockiness (I Love It).

