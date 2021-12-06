11 Game changer gifts for new mums this Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

New mothers or expecting mums-to-be will have their hands full this Christmas. New mums, pregnant mothers, first time parents, or parents who are expecting their second, third or fourth child, may need a helping hand this Christmas - in fact, any time of year at that.

While some may have all the necessities, others may not, or they may well be looking to update their baby buys for their new arrival. From breast pumps and sterilisers, to food prep machines - for mum, baby, and the whole family, we have all bases covered - and for all budgets too.

What are the best brands for new mums to shop?

There are a whole host of baby brands, and parenting labels, on the high street and online, so it can get a little overwhelming when you are an expecting parent.

Some of the go-to brands that have stood the test of time, or garnered glowing reviews from shoppers include, The White Company, Jojo Maman Bebe, Mamas & Papas, Dualit baby, Tommee Tippee, and many more. Although some of these are stocked at big department stores, such as John Lewis & Partners, M&S, Boots or Selfridges.

What to buy new mums?

Babymoov Nutribaby+ 5-in-1 Baby Food Prep Machine

This award-winning device will make sterilising bottles, warming your child’s milk, steaming and blending food an absolute breeze. What we love about this device is not only it functions to do five tasks in one, but it can be used on your child from newborns to toddlers too.

Babymoov Nutribaby+ 5 in 1 Baby Food Prep Machine, £149.99, John Lewis & Partners

Elvie Pump

For new mums who are looking to breastfeed, a breast pump can make nursing a little easier and comfortable.

This wearable design is super quiet, and there are no wires, so you can pump hands free. Plus it can be synced to your smart phone, for a fuss free experience.

Elvie Pump, £269, Elvie

Lakeland 6L Slow Cooker

A slow cooker is a must have in all households, and for all ages - adults, children and babies.

Lakeland 6L Slow Cooker, £29.99 (Was £42.99), Lakeland

Personalised Baby Cotton Hooded Towel

What is more adorable than a baby, fresh out of the bath, with that delicious baby smell, all cosy and warm, wrapped in a fluffy bath towel.

What we love most is this design can be personalised with the child’s name or initials, and it also has tiny bear ears. We can’t deal.

Personalised Baby Cotton Hooded Towel, £15, Marks & Spencer

My First Christmas Baby Gift Set

It wouldn’t be Christmas if you didn’t get an adorable outfit for the newborn in your life to mark their first Christmas. Though we would all love to dress the little ones in mini Santa outfits, elves or Christmas puddings, the sensible side to us is harking after this bundle.

This set comes complete with a gentle cotton sleepsuit, matching hat, as well as a bib, all printed with a soft grey penguin print, and housed in its very own mini suitcase.

My First Christmas Baby Gift Set, £40, The White Company

Jane 4in1 Mother Cushion & Baby Hammock

When buying for new mums, a gift that they can enjoy, as well as their baby, is a bonus, and gets our seal of approval. The Jane 4in1 Cushion is exactly that.

This cushion can comfort mum’s to be and their bump when sleeping, but can also prop up your baby when feeding time comes around. When your little bundle of joy gets a but bigger, this can be used to encourage them to sit up on their own too. It’s a yes from us!

Jane 4in1 Mother Cushion & Baby Hammock, £69.95, Johnston Prams

Lumie Sunrise Alarm

When your baby arrives, morning rolls into night, and new parents can lose all track of day and time.

Not only does the Lumie display the time, but it also functions as a night light, and will help get your sleep pattern back on track (we hope).

Lumie Sunrise Alarm, £33.99 (Was £39.99), Boots

Tartan Blanket Co Gift Box

What could be a better gift than a treasured handmade blanket made from luxe lambswool? After all, grandparents, great grandparents and relatives always say you can never have too many blankets for your little one.

The Tartan Blanket Company also offer gift sets, which you can personalise with the items you love most, as well as customised date or initials on your blanket.

Tartan Blanket Co Gift Box, from £125, Wolf & Badger

Dualit Bottle Steriliser

Sterilisers are an essential for new mums, as they take the stress and worry out of cleaning the bottles, or dummies, by hand. This design can clean up to six bottles, but can keep your baby essentials sterile for up to 24 hours.

Dualit Bottle Steriliser, £69, John Lewis & Partners

Joie Baby Kubbie Sleep Bedside Travel Cot

A cot is another must-have for new mums. But even if they have a cot design, which is suitable for those on the go, this is a must have.

This bedside cot can be attached to the bed so you can watch your baby doze off next to you. The side panel can also be lifted and lowered to make for easy changing, and access when your little one needs to. Plus, it can be packed away for easy storage when you’re on the go.

Joie Baby Kubbie Sleep Bedside Travel Cot, £99.99, John Lewis & Partners

Skip Hop Moby Smart Sling 3-Stage Bathtub

After a few weeks your baby can enjoy a little bath, but to make bathtime safe and fun, you will need a supportive bathtub.

This design supports your baby, whether they are sitting up straight or laying down, and is suitable for newborns and children up to six months old.

Skip Hop Moby Smart Sling 3-Stage Bathtub, £41.49, Amazon

