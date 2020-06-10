10 of the best Moses baskets for newborns to help your baby sleep soundly Add these must-have Moses baskets to your shopping list

A Moses basket has long been a popular choice for parents buying their baby's first bed, but knowing which one to choose can prove confusing. As babies must sleep in the same room as you for at least the first six months, Moses baskets are a must-have for parents who either haven't got room for a cot in their bedroom, or want a smaller, cosy option for their newborn to sleep in.

Another benefit to Moses baskets is that they are lightweight and portable enough to be carried around the house, so your baby can nap in whichever room you need to be in during the day. Whether you're looking for a luxury Moses basket or a budget buy, a traditional basket or a more modern alternative, we've rounded up some of the best on the market, along with the Moses basket stands and sheets you'll also need for your newborn.

Tommee Tippee Sleepee Baby Moses basket and rocking stand

A modern take on the traditional Moses basket, Tommee Tippee's Sleepee basket can easily be washed and cleaned with warm soapy water, and comes complete with a mattress, liner and rocking stand. Suitable from birth to six months, it will easily fit anywhere in your home, ideal for bedside sleep and daytime naps.

Tommee Tippee Sleepee Baby Moses basket, £99.99, John Lewis & Partners

The Little Green Sheep Organic Knitted Moses Basket

For a more traditional Moses basket which is both safe and comfortable for your newborn, you'll love this natural palm leaf basket from The Little Green Sheep, which has an organic knitted cotton liner and natural mattress.

The Little Green Sheep Organic knitted Moses basket, £79.95, JoJo Maman Bebe

Welcome to the World Moses Basket

Suitable for babies from birth up to five months, this cute Moses basket is part of Mamas & Papas' Welcome to the World collection, and features a soft bamboo cotton lining to keep your newborn comfortable as they sleep.

Welcome to the World Moses Basket, £99, Mamas & Papas

Chicco Baby Hug Air 4-in-1

For a luxury Moses basket alternative, it doesn't get much better than this 4-in-1 creation, which works as a daytime and nighttime crib for baby's first few months, and has an electronic toy bar which plays lullabies to help them sleep. It can easily be transformed from a crib to a recliner, and from six months it can be used as a secure high chair. Lastly, as your little one becomes a toddler it transforms into their first chair. Well worth the investment.

Chicco Baby Hug Air 4-in-1, £199, Boots

Natural palm Moses basket

Expectant parents on a budget can still get a high-quality Moses basket, like this one which comes with a mattress, padded liner, hood, cover and rocking stand.

Natural palm Moses basket with rocking stand, £39.99, Amazon

Clair de Lune Lullaby Stars bassinet

Made from hand-woven willow, this beautiful Moses basket comes complete with a padded liner, embroidered cover and mattress, and is suitable for your baby from newborn through to a maximum weight of 9kg. Stand sold separately.

Clair de Lune Lullaby Stars bassinet, £149.99, Argos

Clair de Lune deluxe rocking Moses basket stand

This pine Moses basket stand rocks from side to side to help soothe your baby to sleep, and features adjustable plastic retaining bars to keep the basket securely in place.

Clair de Lune deluxe rocking Moses basket stand, £25.99, Amazon

Mokee WoolNest bassinet

A contemporary take on the Moses basket, this high-quality wool bassinet is designed to keep baby cosy, comfortable and safe wherever they are. It is small enough to fit anywhere, and comes with a foldable stand that means it can easily be moved around the house.

Mokee WoolNest bassinet and stand, £169.99, Wayfair

Kinder Valley Down in the Woods mint palm Moses basket

Promising to be the perfect starter bed for your newborn, this adorable Moses basket features a mattress and adjustable hood to help little ones get the sleep they need.

Kinder Valley Down in the Woods Moses basket, £26.45, George at Asda

Silentnight Safe Night Moses basket sheets

Add a pop of pattern and colour to your baby's Moses basket with this pack of two fitted sheets, available in several designs, including this pink star motif.

Silentnight pack of 2 fitted Moses basket sheets, £6.99, Amazon

