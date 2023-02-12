Inside Rihanna's luxury property portfolio: Barbados, LA and more Where do the Fenty Beauty founder and her partner ASAP Rocky live?

Rihanna hasn't performed live since 2019, so the news that she was the latest star to take to the Super Bowl stage was met with much enthusiasm from fans.

While the Umbrella singer hasn't taken to the stage as a musician for four years, she has been busy with her lingerie range, Savage X Fenty, and her beauty line Fenty Beauty. But during her music hiatus, which saw her have a baby with rapper ASAP Rocky, where has Rihanna been living?

Rihanna owns homes in Los Angeles and her native Barbados, but has also been known to spend time in New York and London, where she lived discreetly for around a year in 2018. It was reported that she rented an eight-bedroom property in the exclusive St. John's Wood, but never purchased in the UK capital – so which properties did capture her heart enough for her to buy them?

Rihanna's house in LA

Rihanna bought two neighboring mansions in Beverly Hills in early 2021, offering privacy and security, along with all the incredible amenities you would expect.

The mom-to-be first bought a $13.8million (£10.2million) five-bedroom and seven-bathroom property, before snapping up a neighboring home for $10million (£7.4million). The second home is smaller but no less impressive, with four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a large outdoor swimming pool.

Rihanna's Californian home has an outdoor pool

But that is not the full extent of Rihanna's property portfolio; the singer-turned-entrepreneur owns a penthouse in Century City, Los Angeles, where she reportedly spent much of her time during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 42-storey tower boasts a 75-foot pool, a 24-hour valet, and high security to protect the famous residents, who have also included Friends actor Matthew Perry and Paula Abdul.

Rihanna's Barbados home

Meanwhile, Rihanna also owns a $22million (£16.3million) beachside villa in her native Barbados, with five en-suite bedrooms, a swimming pool, private gym and 24-hour concierge. It is located close to the five-bedroom home she bought for her mother in 2012

Rihanna's Barbados homes are incredible

Other properties Rihanna has owned include a condo in the Wilshire Corridor, known as 'millionaire's mile', and a Spanish-style villa in West Hollywood, which she bought in 2017 and listed for sale just months later. Wow!

