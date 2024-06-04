Boy Meets World star Trina McGee, 54, reveals she's pregnant: 'Prayers for a safe delivery'

Trina McGee, best known for her appearance in the last seasons of Boy Meets World, is pregnant at the "tender age" of 54.

The former sitcom star, who starred as Angela Moore on the beloved 90s sitcom from 1997 until 2000, shared her baby news in an Instagram post on Monday, simultaneously announcing she would be taking a break from social media.

To announce her pregnancy, Trina shared a Reel on Instagram with The Supremes' classic "Baby Love" as the background song, and wrote: "At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant."

She then asked fans: "Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery, thank you," and added in her caption: "Gonna sign off social media for a bit. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance."

Fans had a lot to say in the comments section under the post, with one writing: "Trina look how young you look… having a kid at your age is nothing but a testament to how healthy you are… What a blessing!" as others followed suit with: "If God made our bodies this way, who are we to question. Congratulations," and: "Congratulations!! Praying for a safe pregnancy and delivery!" as well as: "Wishing you the best. Take your social media break for your peace as needed."

Trina McGee's husband and kids

The actress is already a mom to three kids, two of whom she shares with Courtland Davis, her husband from 1991 to 2001. Though she is largely private about her personal life, she has been married to Marcello Thedford, an actor, producer and director, for 16 years.

The couple met almost 30 years ago when they were filming the Sylvester Stallone led action movie Daylight, in Rome, in which they both had acting roles. Her most recent acting credit is on 2023's Classmates, which was directed by her Boy Meets World co-star Danielle Fishel, and before that, she had also reprised her role as Angela in the sitcom's spin-off Girl Meets World, for a 2015 episode.

Pregnancy over 50

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a pregnancy where the birthing person is above the age of 35 is considered a "geriatric pregnancy," though it is now more commonly referred to as being of "advanced maternal age." Though they can come with added risk, aside from more frequent testing, Cleveland states that "advanced maternal age pregnancy isn't treated much differently than a typical pregnancy."

© Getty Trina and her husband in 2017

In September of 2019, a 74-year-old Indian woman named Erramatti Mangamma became the oldest person to ever give birth, when she welcomed twins via c-section after undergoing in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

Be it through adoption, surrogacy, or carrying their babies themselves, Michelle Pfeiffer, Janet Jackson, Cameron Diaz, Hoda Kotb, Diane Keaton and Naomi Campbell are among other Hollywood stars who have welcomed kids in their 50s.

© Getty The actress starred as Rider Strong's girlfriend on Boy Meets World

Trina's bump pics

Though it's unclear how far along Trina is in her pregnancy, in another photo shared hours before her pregnancy announcement from her current vacation to Belize, she posed in a halter-neck crop top with a low rise white skirt, and many fans complimented her on her somewhat visible bump.

© Instagram Fans first spotted her bump in her vacation photos hours before the official announcement

"The bump!" one of her followers wrote with a heart-eyes emoji, and Trina, confirming the pregnancy, simply replied: "Yup."