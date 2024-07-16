Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie shares adorable detail of baby's 'nursery' days away from due date

Rosie Kelly is just days away from welcoming her baby and on Sunday, the mother-to-be shared an adorable glimpse of her baby's cot.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 30-year-old shared candid photo from inside her gorgeous North London home. In the update, Rosie explained that she and her fiancé Steve White have started setting up their little one's nursery and cot, which is currently inside their bedroom.

Captioning the post, Rosie penned: "This week we hit the 8-month mark and started setting up the nursery and our @snuzuk SnuzPod4 bedside crib I can’t believe a baby is going to sleep in here next to us (sleep being the key word!). We’re also wondering how long it will take for Ruby to try and sneak in…"

Inside the cot was the most adorable Loch Ness Monster toy which was placed next to a tiny baby outfit ready for the newborn.

© Instagram It's been a big few weeks for Rosie after turning 30 and getting engaged

Alongside the cot, on Rosie's bed was her beloved sausage dog Ruby who adorably looked like she was smiling for the camera.

Hung over the cot was a gorgeous pink baby blanket, and while Rosie hasn't shared any more details about the nursery, along with the grey polka dots inside the cot, it's certainly going to be beautiful.

© Instagram Rosie and Steve celebrated the exciting time with a party

Rosie's followers couldn't wait to weigh in on the special update. One commented: "Awww is that Nessie?," referring to the Loch Ness Monster toy. Rose replied: "Always!" A second added: "Looks stunning," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

It has been an incredibly exciting few weeks for Rosie as not only is she about to welcome her first child, but she turned 30 and her partner Steve proposed to her.

© Instagram Rosie couldn't be more excited about becoming a mum

To celebrate all the exciting milestones following her engagement, she enjoyed a party with her friends and family.

As for motherhood, it's safe to say Rosie couldn't be more excited to welcome her girl, sharing news of her baby's gender exclusively with HELLO! back in May.

During the conversation, proud mum Lorraine couldn't stop gushing about the news. "This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born," she said. "Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real."

Rosie added of herself and Steve: "We'd talked about it a lot and we both wanted to become parents quite young, so that our parents can be around for as much as possible."