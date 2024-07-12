Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes expecting third baby -- see their adorable announcement video

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes are growing the family!

The pair revealed that they are expecting baby number three, sharing the news with an adorable Instagram reel that featured their daughter Sterling Skye, three, and 18-month-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, taking part in a photoshoot with the sonogram. Watch the video here:

"Round three, here we come," the soon-to-be parents of three captioned the Reel, to which family and friends were quick to leave their love.

They welcomed Sterling in 2021 and the pair admitted that it took a few months before they felt comfortable sharing photos of their daughter on social media, but the pair were more forthcoming with pics of Bronze after his birth in 2022.

Now they don't hesitate to include their beloved children in their social media posts, whether that be birthdays, holidays, or Super Bowl wins.

© Getty Images Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, Brittany and their two kids pose following the NFL Super Bowl football game in 2024

Patrick, who is best friends with Travis Kelce, and who has seen his wife become friends with Taylor Swift, recently took his wife on a European break of his own, vacationing in Portugal and London, with Brittany sharing an insight into their family trip.

Brittany and Patrick are high school sweethearts, meeting in 2012 when he was a sophomore and she was a junior at Whitehouse High School in Texas.

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany live in Kansas City, Missouri, with their kids

Their relationship survived two bouts of long-distance when they decided to attend separate colleges, with Patrick focusing on becoming a football player, and Brittany training to be a professional soccer player.

In 2017, Brittany graduated from the University of Texas and went to play soccer in Iceland, and Patrick was selected during the first round of the NFL draft to join his current team, the Chiefs.

But the NFL star had Brittany by his side when he won his first Super Bowl in 2020, and seven months later, he proposed, getting down on one knee in a VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in front of an illuminated sign that read, "Will You Marry Me?"