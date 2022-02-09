Duchess Kate makes rare comment about Prince George's baby days

The Duchess of Cambridge has made a rare comment about bringing up her three children, Prince George, age eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, age three.

The royal mother, 40, who is married to Prince William, 39, made a surprise visit to a community parental support project in London on Tuesday morning and told volunteers how she wished she'd attended a similar group when she was a new mum.

During Kate's visit to PACT (Parents and Communities Together) in Southwark, the Duchess met volunteers and attendees from the centre's weekly MumSpace group, which provides support for local parents.

The Duchess chats to children during a cooking workshop at PACT

Hearing how PACT runs "Parent University" courses for expectant parents and those with newborn babies, Kate spoke to PACT leader Josephine Namusisi-Riley and health visitor Simonette Guerra. They described how the course dealt with the importance of the early years, including brain and language development and play.

The Duchess revealed: "As a new mum I would have liked that. I think I would have learned a lot. The importance of play."

She added: "What’s so fantastic is seeing the amazing work that's going on here. That support you're providing is amazing. The science backs it up." The course sounds fantastic and we're sure the Duchess would have benefitted from it.

The Cambridge family

The royal famously battled extreme pregnancy sickness, known as hyperemesis gravidarum, during her three pregnancies which required hospital treatment. Whilst expecting her first child, Prince George, she fortunately felt better in her third trimester.

Kate has previously revealed in the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast how she used hypnobirthing in her labours.

She revealed: "Actually it was through hyperemesis that I really realised the power of the mind over the body because I really had to try everything and everything to try and help me through it. There are levels of it.

"I'm not going to say that William was standing there chanting sweet nothings at me! He definitely wasn't, [laughing] I didn't even ask him about it, but it was just something I wanted to do for myself.

"I saw the power of it, really, the meditation and the deep breathing and things like that that they teach you in hypnobirthing when I was really sick and actually I realised that this was something that I could take control of, I suppose, during labour. It was hugely powerful."

