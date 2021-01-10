The unexpected way Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis marked Kate Middleton's birthday The Duchess of Cambridge's family threw her a special party

The Duchess of Cambridge turned 39 on Saturday and, despite lockdown restrictions, she still managed to celebrate the occasion.

Instead of the lavish banquets and big gatherings you may expect to take place on one of the royal family's birthdays, Kate spent her special day at Anmer Hall with her husband Prince William and three children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.

The Duchess swapped her traditional shooting party with friends at their Norfolk property for a low-key family tea party, according to the Mail On Sunday. Who needs a glass of champagne when you've got a hot mug of tea?

Kate was also sent birthday tributes from members of the royal family. On their official social media account, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh shared a solo photo of Kate and one with her and Her Majesty at The Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

The caption read: "Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy birthday today! #HappyBirthdayHRH."

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis threw Kate a tea party

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall also marked Kate's birthday with a sweet photo of the smiling royal on Instagram. "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge!" the caption read, followed by a cake emoji.

Kate and William's own Instagram account Kensington Royal later posted a stunning photo of the Duchess wearing a floral face mask, navy coat and matching gloves as they thanked royal fans for their "kind wishes".

Kensington Palace shared this throwback photo of Kate to mark her birthday

The couple added: "Birthdays have been very different in recent months, and our thoughts continue to be with all those working on the front line at this hugely challenging time."

William, Kate and their three children are thought to have remained at Anmer Hall during England's third lockdown, after spending the Christmas period there.

No doubt the mother-of-three has enjoyed a break from homeschooling her children, despite her husband previously describing her as having "a lot of patience" on BBC Radio 5 Live’s That Peter Crouch Podcast!

