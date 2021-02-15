Royal kids' age gaps revealed! From Archie's new sibling to the Cambridge kids and more Which royal children have the biggest age gaps?

We're so excited about another royal baby here at HELLO!. Straight after Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their baby boy into the world, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced they are expecting a sibling for their son Archie.

Zara and Mike Tindall are preparing for the arrival of their third child, while Princess Sofia of Sweden is pregnant with her third baby too. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton, is also expecting her second child this year. Yes, 2021 really is the year of regal baby news!

With all this pregnancy excitement, we started thinking about the age gaps between the royal children. Which siblings were born close together and which have several years between them? Read on to find out...

WATCH: Duchess Meghan is expecting baby number two!

Archie Harrison and his new sibling

Age gap: Around 2 years

Judging by the size of Meghan's baby bump in her beautiful black and white photo with husband Harry, it looks like her baby could be due around May or June time. This would give an age difference of about two years between the newborn and his or her big brother Archie, who was born in May 2019.

Harry and Meghan with baby Archie

Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Age gap: 2 years 2 months

Princess Charlotte and older brother Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first child, Prince George, was born on 22 July 2013 and his sister, Princess Charlotte, followed on 2 May 2015, giving an age gap of two years and two months.

If we're accurate about Duchess Meghan's due date, her children will have a similar age gap to that of George and Charlotte. Has Harry taken inspiration from his brother, Prince William's family?

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Age gap: 2 years 11 months

The Cambridge family at the christening of Prince Louis

William and Kate's second child, Princess Charlotte, was born on 2 May 2015 and the couple welcomed their third baby, Prince Louis, on 23 April 2018.

There are two years and 11 months between the siblings, which is a larger age difference than between Prince George and Charlotte.

Mia Tindall and Lena Tindall

Age gap: 4 years 5 months

Mike Tindall with Mia and Lena

Princess Anne's daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall welcomed their first child, Mia, on 17 January 2014, with their second daughter, Lena, born on 18 June 2018.

The girls have four years and five months between them and judging by sweet Mia's attentiveness with her little sister at public events, the siblings are going to be super close.

Lena Tindall and her new sibling

Age gap: Around 3 years

Zara Tindall with her youngest daughter Lena

Royal mum Zara is expecting her third baby this spring, with a suspected due date of around May time. This birth date would give an age difference of around three years between the baby and her sister Lena, who is currently two years and eight months old.

Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips

Age gap: 1 year and 3 months

Savannah with younger sister Isla

The Queen's grandson Peter Phillips and his estranged wife Autumn Phillips welcomed their first child, Savannah Phillips on 29 December 2010.

Their second baby girl, Isla, arrived not long afterwards on 29 March 2012, giving an age gap of just one year and three months. This is one of the shortest royal baby age gaps in recent years.

Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn

Age gap: 4 years and 1 month

The Wessex family

The children of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex have an age gap similar to that of Zara and Mike Tindall's children, Mia and Lena.

Lady Louise was born on 8 November 2003 and her brother arrived four years and one month later on 17 December 2007. Louise is now almost an adult at age 17 while James is just entering his teens at age 13.