Why Princess Anne's births of babies Peter and Zara broke royal tradition The Princess Royal didn't follow suit with her birth location

It used to be custom for royal mothers to give birth inside royal residences, but times have now changed, with the likes of Princess Kate, Duchess Meghan and sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie welcoming their babies in hospital.

The late Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, was a trailblazing royal as she was one of the first royal mothers to break the tradition of home birth - delivering both of her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London.

Keep reading to learn more about her birth experiences…

WATCH: See the cutest royal baby moments through the years below...

Loading the player...

Royal home births were originally part of a long line of traditions that saw royal ladies go into 'hiding' in the late stages of their pregnancy, as birth was seen as a strictly private experience.

However, after Princess Anne's hospital births, the late Princess Diana, and more royal mothers followed suit, also opting for hospital births.

Princess Anne was the first British royal to give birth in a hospital

Read on to find out how Princess Anne delivered her two children…

Princess Anne's birth of Peter Phillips

The Princess Royal's eldest child, Peter Phillips, was born at 10:46 am on 15 November 1977, in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital.

According to BBC's On This Day, Princess Anne was driven to the hospital in Paddington at 4 am by her then-husband, Captain Mark Phillips, and Peter was born less than six hours later in the Lindo Wing, weighing 7lb 9oz.

As Anne was the only daughter of the Queen and Prince Philip, her children weren't guaranteed a royal title – unlike the children of the monarch's male offspring. However, the Queen still offered courtesy titles to both Mark when he married Anne, and their children, which the Princess declined.

SEE: 24 sweet royal mum moments: Duchess Kate, Princess Eugenie and more

MORE: Princess Beatrice and more royal ladies lovingly cradling their baby bumps

LISTEN: HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast

Princess Anne's birth of Zara Tindall

The Princess returning from the Lindo Wing at St Mary's

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips' daughter, Zara Anne Elizabeth, was born in May 1981 at St Mary's Hospital Lindo Wing.

Following her daughter's birth, the Princess smiled for photographers on the steps of the Lindo Wing, cradling her baby girl as she left for home. It was the first time a royal was photographed with their baby on these now-iconic steps.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.