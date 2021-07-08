Carole Middleton launches fancy dress range her royal grandchildren will adore

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We often see the Duchess of Cambridge's mother Carole Middleton at events with her royal daughter, but did you know the famous grandmother has her own party supplies business, Party Pieces?

The website sells everything from children's and adults' party decorations to personalised balloons, cakes and celebratory tableware - and now the online store has launched its own dress-up range for children!

WATCH: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's sweetest wedding moments

Carole is a grandmother-of-five: to Prince William and Duchess Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and to her other daughter, Pippa's children, Arthur and Grace.

We imagine the children will be thrilled with their grandma's fun new range of fancy dress clothes!

The Cambridge family

Party Pieces posted on their Instagram age about the exciting news, writing: "Let your little ones dress up and get lost in a fantasy world! They could go out of this world as an astronaut, play at being a vet for the day or saddle up as a cowboy or cowgirl; the fun is endless with fancy dress."

Hop over to the company's website and you'll find dress-up costumes for babies, toddlers, girls, boys and a whole host of great role play costumes.

Your child can choose to be a fire chief, magician, astronaut or race car driver – there are tons of outfits to choose from.

Chef role play costume, £34.99, Party PIeces

The baby and toddler section sells really cute – and practical – fancy dress capes, such as owls or unicorns, which are perfect for a quick costume without all the faff of changing clothes.

Carole Middleton at Princess Charlotte's christening

We wonder if Prince George, Prince Louis or Princess Charlotte have had a go wearing the store's authentic-looking medieval crown or the cute fairy princess tiara?

We completely adore the superhero tutu, cape and mask set too!

Kids Super Hero set, £34.99, Party Pieces

Carole and Co have got children's costumes spot on with this collection – we're predicting they'll sell out fast.

