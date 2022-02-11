Helen Skelton inspires mums with relatable postpartum gym photo The Countryfile star is paving the way for other mums

Countryfile's Helen Skelton has impressed her fellow mummy Instagram followers with a new post on her post-partum gym visit.

The TV presenter shared two snaps of herself at David Lloyd where she was allowed to take her baby with her to work out – a move we're happy to see from a gym as it makes life so much easier for mums of newborns.

Helen, 38, who shares children Ernie, six, Louis, four, and baby Elsie with her rugby player husband Richie Myler, posted a picture of herself doing a lunge exercise whilst holding her baby girl Elsie and told her Instagram fans:

"Always been about keeping my head (not my bum) in shape. Thanks for the postpartum support @holistic_rebel_leeds @davidlloyduk thanks for the breastfeeding friendly tops @latcheduk @natalactive #babyclass #gymbuddy #buggyfit #wellness #headspace #endorphins #naptime #workout #whateverworksforyou #postpartum #GIFT."

Helen with baby Elsie at the gym

The star also shared a snap of Elsie having a nap in her buggy while she worked out. "Using nap time," said Helen.

Nap time for Elsie while mum works out

The mum-of-three, who welcomed Elsie back in December, received some wonderfully supportive comments from her followers. One fan told her: "That is inspiration captured right there in one image - no wonder you look so amazing."

Many were envious that Helen's gym let her take her baby, with one follower writing: "Have your gym let you take your baby in? We have a crèche at ours but would be so helpful if they did 'baby hour' or something similar in classes or gym setting as would give so much more flexibility."

And maternity activewear brand Latched UK told Helen: "I’m so impressed that @davidlloyduk let you bring your child into the gym! I wish more places would adopt this approach! So glad to have supported you on your journey through pregnancy and postpartum x."

We're sure Helen's post will inspire many mums in a similar position to her keen to do some gentle exercise after welcoming their baby.

Mum and Elsie twin in matching tops

Earlier in the week, Helen shared another post of herself at a photoshoot – and Elsie and Louis came along too.

The star, who looked glam in dark jeans and a blouse, opened up about the reality of being a working mum, telling her fans: "Insta versus…[photoshoot baby sickness emojis]. No two hours are the same, that's babies. Rolling with it.

"P.S.My four-year-old doesn't wear gold chains, he likes to play pirates with my jewellery while we make dinner and his sister throws up on me. #family #babygirl #thesearethedays #grateful #grandparents #working."

Helen and Richie welcomed baby Elsie into the world three days before her due date, on 28 December.

