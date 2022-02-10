Countryfile's Helen Skelton looks stunning in skinny jeans as she takes baby Elsie to work Elsie Kate was born in December

Countryfile star Helen Skelton, 38, has been on maternity leave since welcoming her daughter, Elsie Kate, with husband Richie Myler back in December – but has now been easing herself back to work.

On Wednesday night, the mother-of-three shared several pictures with her fans, showing her with Elsie as she took part in a photoshoot.

The star, who looked glam in dark jeans and a blouse, opened up about the reality of being a working mum, telling her fans: "Insta versus…[photoshoot baby sickness emojis]. No two hours are the same, that's babies. Rolling with it. P.S.My four-year-old doesn't wear gold chains, he likes to play pirates with my jewellery while we make dinner and his sister throws up on me. #family #babygirl #thesearethedays #grateful #grandparents #working."

The star's friends and fans praised her honesty, with Julia Bradbury commenting: "Beaut-i-ful. And thank you for clarifying the gold chains."

Helen looked stunning as she took part in a photoshoot

"Helen, you look amazing. Little girl is a little beauty. Take care," added another whilst a third couldn't believe how big Elsie had gotten already.

"Look how big she's got," they wrote, with Helen replying: "In the blink of an eye."

Helen and Richie welcomed baby Elsie into the world three days before her due date, on 28 December.

The presenter opened up about the reality of being a working mum

Opening up exclusively about her arrival to HELLO! in January, the presenter revealed Elsie had been born at 5.15am following a very quick two-hour labour after her waters broke. By 1pm she was already at home with her brothers!

Helen also spoke about how Richie, excited to meet his first daughter, had been on tenterhooks for about a month.

"All the way through November, he was convinced I'd have her early. Every time I called him, he would say: 'Are you in labour?'" the TV star told HELLO!.

Of Elsie's birth weight, Helen added: "She was 7lb 8oz; Louis was just 5.6lb and Ernie was 7lb. I thought she’d be small, but she is my biggest bubba!"