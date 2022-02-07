Countryfile's Helen Skelton twins with baby Elsie in a precious new photo The mum-of-three is in a newborn bubble

Countryfile host Helen Skelton is taking being a mum-of-three in her stride, sharing the sweetest photograph of herself and her newborn daughter Elsie on Sunday.

MORE: Helen Skelton reveals 'god send' baby gift that helps her tend to all three children

In the adorable snap, the TV star cuddled her baby girl who was wearing a knitted cream jumper just like her mum! Helen, 38, looked so content in her baby bubble as she gazed lovingly at her daughter.

Loading the player...

WATCH: At home with Helen Skelton

Helen, who shares children Ernie, six, Louis, four, and baby Elsie with her rugby player husband Richie Myler, told her Instagram followers:

"Snug season [heart emoji] her pose says it all. STOP TAKING PICS OF ME MUM. But these are the days we try to press pause on and a pic feels like the next best thing #babygirl #thesearethedays #grateful #family #thebubble."

MORE: 6 of the best cot beds - perfect for your newborn

LOOK: 6 of the best-rated baby monitors to give both parents and babies a peaceful night's sleep

Helen and Elsie in their matching cream jumpers

The star's fans were quick to comment on the precious picture, with one telling Helen: "That's such a lovely picture Helen… moments to treasure…everlasting memories… little Elsie Kate has a miniature version of your jumper, that's lovely!"

Another follower wrote: "Beautiful, cherish every second," and a third posted: "But she’s so tiny and perfect."

Helen with her sons and baby Elsie

Helen recently told HELLO! that there is a special meaning behind daughter's middle name.

"We were always going to have Kate as a middle name after my cousin, who sadly passed away when we were in our 20s," she explained. "I was really close to her; she was a scientist and crazy cool."

Helen also revealed that she and her husband had no preference over the sex of their third child despite people assuming they wanted a girl. "But it wasn't like that for us," she said. "We just wanted more children and we wanted the surprise."

Helen and the children watch daddy play rugby

Even though they decided not to find out, Helen was so sure she was having a daughter that she painted the nursery pink. "

I was convinced I was having a girl," she revealed, as she suffered from pregnancy sickness. "And now I am totally embracing the pink. With a rugby player and two feral boys, my world is testosterone-filled enough."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.