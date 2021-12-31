Helen Skelton welcomes third baby! See adorable first photo Congratulations to the TV star and her husband Richie Myler

Congratulations are in order for Helen Skelton and her husband Richie Myler. The couple have welcomed their third child, as Helen revealed with an adorable photo on Instagram. Rugby player Richie was pictured walking out of the hospital with the new tot, who was fast asleep in a baby carrier and bundled up in a cosy outfit.

READ: Helen Skelton channels glamorous 1920s in wedding photos

Helen captioned the snap: "Can always count on dickie .... of all the things he's said (there's been a lot) "don't worry I will be your lido..." while on route to the hospital might be my fave. The man meant Doula. From the mouths of men."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton's home renovations ahead of welcoming third baby

The Countryfile presenter then revealed that she had given birth earlier this week, writing: "(Pic from earlier this week - just haven't posted partly because my mam likes the family what's apps to be ahead of insta but mainly because I am still failing to find appropriate words of thanks for our @nhsengland @nhsmillion.... legends the blooming lot of them). #grateful #thanks #pregnancy #birth #newparents #newbaby #husbands #doula."

READ: Helen Skelton looks flawless in beautiful bikini

READ: Helen Skelton debuts gym inside her beautiful country home

Fans and celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the couple on their new bundle of joy. Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley replied, "Huge congratulations!!!! Gorgeous" while Emmerdale star Natalie Anderson wrote: "Awww beautiful!! Congratulations to you all darling. Xx." Kara Tointon also sent kissing emojis.

Helen gave birth earlier this week

Helen, 38, is yet to reveal the newborn's name. She and Richie, 31, are already the proud parents of two sons, Ernie and Louis.

The baby announcement comes just one day after Helen shared an intimate snap of her baby bump as she posed in the bathroom in her underwear. Alongside the black-and-white photo, she wrote: "Two reasons... my @j.r.m.photography influences me and because the kids think this is a hilarious state of affairs. #grateful #momentintime #nothinglastsforever #pregnant #9months."

She uploaded this intimate snap just one day before her birth announcement

Helen has previously revealed she gave birth to her second child on the kitchen floor in France while her husband was away for work. "It wasn't what I intended," she told Lorraine Kelly. "No one wants a gorgeous French fireman around their feet while they're giving birth which is what I had. They'd never done that before and were so excited I just said get back around my head please."

The family lived in Perpignan, France, for two years whilst rugby star Richie played for the Catalan Dragons. They moved back to the UK at the end of 2017.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.