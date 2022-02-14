Holly Willoughby's son Chester makes sweet gesture - and fans are besotted

Holly Willoughby has delighted fans and followers with the cutest Valentine's Day surprise yet. The This Morning host shared an adorable snap of her son Chester's sweet Valentine's Day card, addressed to their Golden Retriever named Bailey.

The card read: "To my Valentine, Roses are red, violets are blue, you are my sunshine and I love you! Xxx Chester." The card included a hand-drawn illustration of Bailey among some flowers and was bordered by red love hearts. Bailey was pictured snoozing next to the handwritten letter addressed to her. Holly's seven-year-old son certainly knows how to melt hearts.

Holly posted the picture that showed her son's penchant for poetry to her 7.6 million followers on Instagram alongside the caption: "Chester's Valentines… Happy Valentine's Day," with a love heart, dog and kiss emoji.

Holly shared a sweet photo of her son's Valentine's Day surprise

Fans couldn't handle the cuteness. "Oh my this is so sweet," commented one, while another added: "This is just so cute, aren't kids adorable, always making us smile with the cute little things they do #soakupthesemoments." Another penned: "Super cute! Happy Valentine's Day."

Holly shares three children with her husband Dan Baldwin: Harry, 12, Belle, 10 and Chester, who is the youngest. The family welcomed Bailey into their home back in November and she has since captured hearts across social media. Holly revealed that while her new pup is "lovely in every single way," she is also "very lazy."

Holly said Bailey has changed her life

Bailey has become a fan favourite since her arrival in Holly's life. Holly frequently posts snippets of her personal life and relationship with Bailey on Instagram, including FaceTime screenshots and cosy snuggles at home.

Holly admitted that welcoming Bailey into the family changed her life. Back in November, the star wrote on her lifestyle website Wylde Moon: "Bailey came into our life this month and has changed everything… My daughter has been campaigning for us to get a dog since she was able to talk, and we have been waiting for the right time for a dog to fit into our family life. Now, is that time."