Holly Willoughby is pretty in pink in show-stopping Dancing on Ice dress – and wow Another week, another bombshell dress!

Holly Willoughby knocked it out of the park with yet another dazzling dress when she hosted Sunday night's edition of Dancing on Ice alongside Phillip Schofield.

MORE: I tried Holly Willoughby's bargain beauty faves under £15 and here's what I thought

Going all out for romance in her incredible pink look, Holly, 41, emerged in the prettiest floor-length gown by Iris Serban with a floaty tulle skirt.

The blonde beauty's gorgeous locks were styled into her signature loose wave by hairstylist Cilar Peksah while Holly's makeup by the talented Patsy O'Neill was subtly beautiful in matching shades of pink.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby overjoyed as she announces major change

The star posted her outfit on Instagram ahead of the show, where she explained her choice of colour, writing: "It's Valentines… why not… [pink heart emoji]… see you on @dancingonice at 6pm #hwstyle... dress by @iris_serban jewellery by @susannahlovisjewellers."

PHOTOS: Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rachel Stevens and more

READ: Kate Middleton is going to love Holly Willoughby's new outfit

Fans flooded the mum-of-three with positive comments, and they couldn't have loved the look more. One wrote: "My 5 year old just saw this and said, 'oh wow mummy is she a real princess?'" Others commented: "OBSESSED WITH THIS DRESS," and: "Absolutely stunning beautiful gorgeous dress."

Holly wowed in the incredible look

Holly never fails to bring the glamour to ITV viewers' screens. Last week, the blonde beauty wowed in an off-the-shoulder black gown from British brand Safiyaa.

Looking like she's stepped straight out of Hollywood, Holly teamed the dress with an elegant necklace and delicate earrings from Boodles and wore her hair pulled back in a loose chignon.

Fans were obsessed with the look and rushed to the comments section to tell the presenter how fabulous it was. They lavished Holly with praise, writing: "Gorgeous as usual," "Stunning Holly, love this dress so much," and: "OMGGG SO PRETTY."

The star's recent Marchesa dress also turned heads

The week before that, Holly wowed audiences in yet another great outfit, this time donning a sleeveless glitter-bomb gown by Marchesa.

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby overjoyed as she announces she's a Loose Woman after receiving special gift

Featuring a plunging neckline and glittering embellishments, Holly really was the belle of the ball in her fairytale dress.

This week's episode of DOI saw the grand return of Holly's close friend and co-host Phillip, who had been forced to miss last week's installment due to being struck down with Covid.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.