Holly Willoughby's rainbow frosted birthday cake is too beautiful to eat - see photos The TV star was treated to an amazing bake by Juliet Sear

This Morning host Holly Willoughby turned 41 on Thursday and celebrated with the most stunning birthday cake, courtesy of the show's resident baker Juliet Sear.

Juliet posted two photos of the beautiful rainbow-themed cake on her Instagram page and fans were totally blown away with the pretty masterpiece which was too good to eat.

WATCH: Holly unveils her cool birthday surprise

The chef wrote: "Happy birthday @hollywilloughby I loved making this [cake emoji] for you!! Hope you had a magical day."

Holly's stunning cake by Juliet Sear

"Giving details on the fabulous bake, Juliet revealed: "This one is birthday cake through and through. With rainbow sprinkles baked inside and yummy vanilla buttercream. The decoration is made with rainbow frosting applied in swooshes with a small palette knife!

"Oh, and how gorgeous is the cake topper especially made my friends Linda and Debbie @otherletters."

Linda and Debbie also posted on their Instagram page, writing: "When @julietsear asked us to make the topper for this gorgeous lady we were so excited. We were practically on TV! And just look at that creation - birthday cake of dreams. Happy Birthday Holly."

Birthday balloons for Holly

There were plenty of complimentary comments on Juliet's post, with Holly's recent This Morning co-host Alison Hammond telling the baker: "You are the kindest woman ever." Aw!

One fan told Juliet: "Such a beautiful cake for a beautiful lady," and another said: "What a beautiful cake! Too good to eat! Such a talented lady!"

Holly was certainly spoiled rotten by her ITV co-workers and looked to have had a wonderful day. When she arrived at studios on Thursday, the popular presenter was surprised to see her dressing room filled with an array of balloons in different shades of pink.

Sharing a glimpse inside her backstage room, the TV star appeared utterly delighted with her team's efforts. She aptly chose Anne-Marie's song Birthday to accompany the video.

