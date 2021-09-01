The one way Prince Harry's son Archie can become a prince The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two children

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now living in sunny California with their children Archie Harrison, aged two, and baby daughter Lilibet Diana, two months.

The couple recently appeared on Oprah's TV show and addressed questions on why Archie doesn't have the title of prince, unlike his cousins Prince George and Prince Louis.

As royal protocol currently stands, the Queen's great-grandchildren are only called prince or princess if they are the children of the monarch's eldest grandson, ie Prince William. However, there is one way that little Archie and his sister Lilibet can become prince and princess.

MORE: Why Lady Louise Windsor has a big decision to make on her 18th birthday

Loading the player...

WATCH: Archie playing on the beach in California

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey reveals: "The understanding is that children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are entitled to become a prince or princess, but only once Prince Charles becomes king, as they would then be the grandchildren of the monarch, in accordance with the 1917 Letters Patent."

MORE: 8 most beautiful royal christening cakes: Duchess Kate, the Queen and more

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne

Harry and Meghan's son Archie was actually offered a title by the Queen after his birth – that of the Earl of Dumbarton - but the royal couple decided not to give Archie this title, so he is known as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Time will tell if Archie and his sister Lilibet do go on to become prince and princess.

MORE: 17 adorable photos of royal children on their first day at school

Harry and wife Meghan with Archie as a newborn

Meanwhile, the Sussex family are currently enjoying private time together at their home in Montecito, California, following the arrival of Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan have taken parental leave to care for their newborn and toddler, which is 20 weeks in total according to their company Archewell's policy. The leave period is due to finish around the end of September, so we expect to see more of the royal family-of-four from October.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.